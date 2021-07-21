China EV Charging Station and Charging Pile Market 2021 - Medium and High-end Intelligent EV Brands Vigorously Layout Charging Network Construction

Dublin, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China EV Charging Station and Charging Pile Market Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Charging Infrastructure Research: Three Modes for Self-Building and Operation of OEM's Charging Piles

Global charging pile ownership surged, while high-power fast-charging network leads the growth



As of the end of 2020, there are over 11 million units of EVs on the road worldwide. Although global automotive industry suffered downturn under the impact of the COVID-19, global EV registration grew by 41% in 2000. According to IEA (International Energy Agency) data, global EV sales volume is expected to be 15 million units to 20 million units by 2025.



Under this background, government of each county fastens planning and construction of charging piles. Based on IEA's statistics, number of EV charging infrastructures worldwide in 2020 amounted to 9.5 million units, including 2.5 million units public ones. Conservatively forecast, global EV charging infrastructures will increase to around 50 million units, including nearly 10 million units of public one.



Currently, China's charging pile ownership ranks first in the world. As of the end of 2020, China's new energy vehicle ownership reached 4.92 million units, and number of charging piles amounted to 1.68 million units. Among them, number of private and commercial charging piles (including public and special) hit 874,700 units and 806,000 units, respectively, while car-to-pile ratio was 0.34 to 1.



It is estimated that China's new energy vehicle ownership will amount to 17.82 million units by 2025 and number of charging piles will approximate 9.39 million units. Among them, number of private and commercial charging piles (including public and special) will hit 6.18 million units and 3.21 million units, while car-to-pile ratio will be 0.53 to 1.



At present, China's highway fast charging network has basically taken shape, ranking first in the world. By 2020, a total of 2,251 charging stations and 9,065 charging piles have been built on 42 highways, with a service mileage of 54,000 kilometers, accounting for 35% of the total mileage of highways nationwide. According to the summary of bidding information for highway charging equipment of the State Grid over the years, highway charging piles are mainly 80 KW to 160 KW, and 240/480 KW super-power super-charging piles have been laid.



Medium and high-end intelligent EV brands vigorously layout charging network construction



Added value of intelligent EV brands has increased significantly, bringing about consumption upgrading in the automobile industry. Apart from intelligence and quality of the vehicles, charging quality improvement is also important. An article (Can the Battery Swap Mode that NIO and BAIC BJEV Both Bet on Overturn the industrial ecology?) released by the publisher in August 2018 clearly pointed out that NIO builds a closed business scenario via battery swap mode to greatly enhance its brand value and service level, which is a very clever business strategy.



Many OEMs have also realized the importance of closed (or semi-closed) charging network. Medium and high-end start-up brands such as Tesla, NIO, Xpeng, Lixiang and other, as well as high-end EV brands of traditional OEMs, such as Geely ZEEKR, GAC Aion, BAIC ARCFOX, SAIC R, VW ID, etc., have begun or planned to layout in super charging station sector.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Charging Station/Pile Industry

1.1 EV Charging Infrastructure

1.2 Charging Port and Charging Gun



2 Policies on Charging Infrastructure Industry in China

2.1 Electric Vehicle

2.2 EV Charging Station

2.3 Other Policies

2.3.1 Basic Electricity Price for EV Charging

2.3.2 Service Charge for EV Charging

2.3.3 Promotion of V2G Coordinative Innovation and Demo



3 Development of EV around the World and in China

3.1 Global EV Market

3.2 Chinese EV Market

3.3 EV Charging Solutions in China



4 Development of EV Charging Facilities in Foreign Countries

4.1 Policies and Characteristics

4.2 Status Quo and Trend

4.3 Charging Port Standard

4.4 Typical Company-Tesla

4.5 Typical Organization- CHAdeMO Association

4.6 Wireless Charging

4.7 G2V/V2G/V2H

4.8 BaaS + Battery Swap Network Mode

4.9 Flexible Charging Stack

4.10 Status Quo and Trend of Global Charging Technology

4.11 Status Quo and Trend of Chinese Charging Technology



5. Development of Charging Station/Pile in China

5.1 Ownership and Car-to-Pile Ratio of New Energy Vehicles

5.2 Operation of Public Charging Pile

5.3 Distribution and Plan of Charging Facilities (by Province)

5.4 Highway Charging Stations

5.5 Competition Pattern of Charging Facilities in China

5.6 Profit Model of Charging Facilities in China

5.7 Development Trend of Charging Facilities in China



6. Major Charging Operators in China

6.1 TELD

6.2 Star Charge

6.3 State Grid

6.4 Ykccn.com

6.5 EV Power

6.6 SAIC Anyo Charging

6.7 Shenzhen CLOU Electronics

6.8 Potevio New Energy

6.9 ICHARGE

6.10 Winsky New Energy

6.11 Huashang Sanyou

6.12 Business Models and Charging Standards of 12 Major Charging Operators in China



7. Charging Facility Layout of Major Automakers

7.1 Wuling

7.2 NIO

7.3 Xpeng

7.4 Tesla

7.5 Changan Automobile

7.6 BYD

7.7 BAIC BJEV

7.8 Geely

7.9 SAIC

7.10 Volkswagen

7.11 Other OEMs

7.11.1 Super Charging Station of GAC Aion

7.11.2 Mobile Charging Robot of Aiways Auto

7.11.3 BMW's Cooperative Charging Facilities

7.12 Charging Pile Construction of Major OEMs

