Increasing Focus on Developing Human-Aware AI Systems Provide Growth Opportunities for AI in the Global Diagnostics Market

Dublin, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the AI in diagnostics market. It includes complete coverage of all the segments in the AI in diagnostics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global AI in diagnostics market is included. Company profiles include analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

The Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

The report predicts the global AI in diagnostics market to grow with a CAGR of 48% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing need to reduce healthcare costs drives the market growth

Increasing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations boosts the market growth

2) Restraints

Lack of skilled AI workforce and ambiguous regulatory guidelines for medical software may retrain the market growth

3) Opportunities

Increasing focus on developing human-aware AI systems provide growth opportunities

Company Profiles:

Aidoc

AliveCor

GE Healthcare

Imagen Technologies

Vuno Inc.

IDx Technologies Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Neural Analytics

Riverain Technologies

Zebra Medical Vision



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. AI in Diagnostics Market Highlights

2.2. AI in Diagnostics Market Projection

2.3. AI in Diagnostics Market Regional Highlights



3. Global AI in Diagnostics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the AI In Diagnostics Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of AI In Diagnostics Market



4. AI in Diagnostics Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global AI in Diagnostics Market by Diagnosis Type

5.1. Radiology

5.2. Oncology

5.3. Neurology

5.4. Cardiology

5.5. Chest & Lungs

5.6. Pathology

5.7. Others



6. Global AI in Diagnostics Market by Component

6.1. Services

6.2. Software

6.3. Hardware



7. Global AI in Diagnostics Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.2. Europetry

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global AI in Diagnostics Market

8.2. Companies Profiled



