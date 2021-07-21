The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.11% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030

New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radiofrequency-Based Aesthetic Devices Market: Focus on Product Type, End User, Modality, Application, Technology, Sales Channel, COVID-19 Impact, Technology Landscape, and Over 22 Countries’ Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106168/?utm_source=GNW



Market Segmentation



• Product Type - Radiofrequency Generators/Systems, Electrodes, Applicators, Others

• Modality - Portable Devices, Non-Portable Devices

• Application - Skin Tightening, Body Shaping, Fat Reduction, Others

• Technology - Monopolar RF, Bipolar RF, Multipolar RF, Fractional RF, Others

• End User - Beauty Clinics, Homecare Settings, Others

• Sales Channel - Distributor, Retail, E-Commerce

• Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East and Africa



Regional Segmentation



• North America - U.S., Canada

• Europe - Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Nordic Countries, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest-of-Latin America

• Middle-East and Africa - Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, and Rest-of-Middle East and Africa



Market Growth Drivers



• Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures and Treatments

• Increase in Geriatric Population

• More Health and Cost Benefits Compared to Alternative Aesthetic Treatments

• Technological Advancements in Radiofrequency-Based Devices

• Increasing Awareness Toward Aesthetic Treatments

• Increasing Intensity of Competition in the Market



Market Challenges



• Lack of Reimbursement Policies for Aesthetic Treatments

• Lack of Skilled Personnel for Aesthetic Treatments

• High-Cost Associated with Radiofrequency-Based Aesthetic Treatments



Market Opportunities



• Leveraging the Home Healthcare Trend to Market at-Home Devices

• Leveraging Synergies to Expand into Emerging Markets



Key Companies Profiled



Alma Lasers Ltd., Beco Medical Group, Cymedics, Cynosure, Inc., EndyMed Ltd., Ibramed, INDIBA S.A., Inmode Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., Lutronic Corp., SharpLight Technologies Ltd., Syneron Medical Ltd. (Candela Corporation), Venus Concept Inc., Viora, Ya-Man Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in the Global Radiofrequency-Based Aesthetic Devices Market



• What are the key regulations governing the global radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices market?

• What are the key technological developments that are expected to have a strong impact on the global radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices market in the coming years?

• How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the global radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices market?

• Who are the leading players holding a major share of the global radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices market?

• How has the patent filing trend in the field of radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices grown over the years?

• What are the key factors that are expected to promote or restrain market growth?

• What are the expected scenarios in which the global radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices market can grow in the future?

• What are the potential scenarios and effects of COVID-19 market recovery for the global radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices market?

• What is the most common sales channel, and how likely is it to dominate the market during the forecast period?

• What is the current revenue contribution of the different product types, and how is it expected to be modified during the forecast period?

• What is the current revenue contribution of the different modalities, and how is it expected to be modified during the forecast period?

• What is the current revenue contribution of the different applications, and how is it expected to be modified during the forecast period?

• What is the current revenue contribution of the different end users, and how is it expected to be modified during the forecast period?

• What is the current revenue contribution of the different technologies, and how is it expected to be modified during the forecast period?



Radiofrequency-Based Aesthetic Devices Industry Overview



The integration of radiofrequency (RF) waves is one of the technological advancements in treatment delivery wherein RF waves are utilized for heating and killing of cells in the patient’s body.The RF waves are used in various medical specialties, including aesthetics.



The competition in the global radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices market is set to intensify in the future, owing to new market entrants and patent expiration.Most of the players in the market have been operating in the industry for at least five years and have crossed the funding phase.



Market players have been observed to accelerate the regulatory approval process and increase their R&D efforts to support more product launches.The business synergies that have taken place recently indicate an increased focus on market expansion across regions.



The demand for radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices is expected to grow on the backdrop of an increasing consumer base for cosmetic treatments, across the globe, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.



The radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices report highlights that the market was valued at $1,052.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $3,204.1 million by the end of 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.11% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.



Global Radiofrequency-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Drivers



Presently, the factors driving the growth of the market as per the global radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices market report include growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and treatments, technological advancements in radiofrequency-based devices, and more health and cost benefits compared to alternative aesthetic treatments.



One of the major technological breakthroughs in the field of surgery in the past few years has been minimally invasive surgeries (MIS).The increase in demand is attributed to persistent efforts to achieve the desired surgical output with minimum complications, recovery time, and hospital admissions.



Radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices are used for minimally invasive treatments such as RF microneedling, which is used to rejuvenate the appearance of skin.In addition, advancements in radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices feature combinations of multiple technologies.



These technological advancements are pushing the key market players to come up with developed products to perform radiofrequency ablation and aesthetic procedures.



Global Radiofrequency-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Challenges



The challenges that are restricting the growth of the market include lack of reimbursement policies for aesthetic treatments, lack of skilled personnel for aesthetic treatments, and high-cost associated with radiofrequency-based aesthetic treatments.



The high cost of radiofrequency-based aesthetic treatments acts as a major restraint in the low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).Insurance providers are required to make considerable initiatives to reform existing reimbursement policies, and the lack of these reimbursement policies in case of aesthetic treatments can hamper the growth rate of these treatments.



In addition, these treatments also require skilled specialists to perform the procedure.Otherwise, temporary swelling and burns are observed.



Not having skilled personnel can also be a factor for lower adoption rates of this technology by end users.



Global Radiofrequency-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Opportunities



Potential opportunities that are likely to boost the growth of the market include leveraging the home healthcare trend to market at-home devices and leveraging synergies to expand into emerging markets.



The COVID-19 pandemic has led to healthcare-at-home becoming a highly preferred mode of healthcare.The pandemic has changed the way individuals receive healthcare.



Thus, home healthcare is trending in many aspects of healthcare.The concept of at-home radiofrequency-based aesthetic treatments is not new and has been on the market before the pandemic began.



Moreover, a wide array of economical machines and devices have been introduced, which can also be used by non-professionals for the use of radiofrequency-based devices at home. In addition to promoting at-home care, manufacturers of radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices can also partner with local healthcare providers and companies to promote their products in the local market, which can lead to positive financial results and a wide consumer base.



Impact of COVID-19 on the Radiofrequency-Based Aesthetic Devices Industry



The impact of COVID-19 varies depending on the region, country, the extent of lockdowns, and the perception of the local population.



According to safety principles, treatments involving radiofrequency, laser, and others are not advisable as the virus can survive up to nine days on the plastic and stainless-steel surface of the handpieces.This has led to a decline in the number of treatments during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Since the outbreak of coronavirus, bans have been implemented and extended globally, thereby severely impacting the business operations of radiofrequency-based devices.Companies are unable to obtain key components, raw materials, and manufactured products from third parties, as worldwide bans and restrictions have been imposed by the respective country governments.



The capabilities of the suppliers and third-party manufacturers may be limited or stopped by various government regulations.



The impact of coronavirus on economic activities and its effect on manufacturing facilities, supply chain, and distribution networks was considerably high in 2020.



Market Segmentation



Global Radiofrequency-Based Aesthetic Devices Market (by Product Type)



The global radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices market report includes radiofrequency-based devices used for aesthetic treatments. These products include radiofrequency generators/systems, electrodes (single use, reusable), applicators (handpieces), and others.



Most of the key players have their own proprietary technology and design their new products to be compatible with it.There can be more than one applicator for a single RF generator/system to perform specialized tasks.



Companies are also coming up with multi-technology systems for a wide range of aesthetic makeovers and applications.



Global Radiofrequency-Based Aesthetic Devices Market (by Modality)



The global radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices market includes portable devices and non-portable devices.



Most of the devices in the market are non-portable by nature.It is to be noted that wheeled devices have also been considered non-portable.



However, there has been an uptick in demand for at-home applications and RF treatments, which has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. This presents manufacturers with the opportunity to develop low-cost radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices for home users.



Global Radiofrequency-Based Aesthetic Devices Market (by Application)



The global radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices market offers a variety of applications such as skin tightening, body shaping, fat reduction, and others.



The market has witnessed a number of product launches for skin tightening and body shaping purposes.In addition, products with multiple applications are becoming more common.



This has been made possible with the addition of multiple applicators for a variety of applications.



Global Radiofrequency-Based Aesthetic Devices Market (by Technology)



Different technologies that are studied and analyzed under the global radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices market include monopolar RF, bipolar RF, multipolar RF, fractional RF, and others.



Most of the devices in the market come with monopolar and bipolar technology. However, the number of devices supporting fractional RF and multipolar RF is expected to go up during the forecast period.



Global Radiofrequency-Based Aesthetic Devices Market (by End User)



The global radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices market by end users includes beauty clinics, homecare settings, and others.



Beauty clinics are the major end users of radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices.However, the number of at-home end users is also expected to grow during the forecast period, mainly accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The beauty clinics segment is expected to face competition from the homecare setting segment as more players focus on making low-cost at-home alternatives to high-cost radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices.



Global Radiofrequency-Based Aesthetic Devices Market (by Sales Channel)



The global radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices market sales channel includes distributor, retail, and e-commerce.



Some of the market players have been actively partnering with other companies or local suppliers to establish operations in other countries.An increase in the number of local operations would enable the growth of direct sales.



However, most MNCs usually form a distribution synergy with a local distributor in a new country.



Global Radiofrequency-Based Aesthetic Devices Market (by Region)



The different regions covered under the global radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices market include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East and Africa.



North America and Europe are two of the largest markets for radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices, while China and Asia-Pacific represent fastest growing markets, which most players are looking to expand operations to in the near future.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Some of the key players operating in the market include Alma Lasers Ltd. (Sisram Med), Beco Medical Group, Cymedics, Cynosure, Inc., EndyMed, Ibramed, INDIBA S.A., Inmode Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., Lutronic, SharpLight Technologies Ltd., Syneron Medical Ltd. (Candela Corporation), Venus Concept Inc., Viora, and Ya-Man Ltd.



The global radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices market has witnessed several strategic and technological developments in the past few years undertaken by the different market players to attain their respective market shares in this emerging domain.Some of the strategies covered in this segment are funding activities, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), partnerships, alliances, and business expansion, regulatory and legal activities, and new offerings.



The preferred strategy for companies has been new offerings followed by regulatory and legal activities.



