The global masterbatch market is estimated to reach $20.5 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.89% during the period 2019-2025

Masterbatch Market by Substrate Types



Polyolefins such as polypropylene and polyethylene are anticipated to cater to the demand for various industries such as packaging, automotive, electrical and electronics, and building and construction.In addition, polyolefins with certain additives can be recycled and rendered biodegradable in a suitable environment and controlled conditions, thereby maintaining the demand for the polymer even in regions with a strict regulatory landscape.



These plastics are mostly used for shipping containers, packaging, drink lids, food containers, caps, straws, and bottles, among other applications.



Masterbatch Market by Product Types



Color masterbatches have dominated the global masterbatch market since the inception of color masterbatches, and the trend is expected to remain the same during 2021-2025.Color masterbatches have a wide range of applications such as injection molding of household items and insulation of cables, blow molding of bottles, and other hollow objects.



In addition, black masterbatches find applications in plenteous applications mulching, agricultural tarpaulins, irrigation pipes, rigid and flexible packaging, furniture, toys, automotive compounding, electrical and electronics geomembranes, conduits, plugs, hoses, fittings, water tanks, and corrugated tubes.



Masterbatch Market by State Types



Solid Masterbatches, in 2020, dominated the market owing to the rising demand for plastic as an alternative for a plethora of raw materials such as metal, concrete, and steel in automotive, consumer goods, electronics, construction, and packaging sectors.On the contrary, liquid masterbatches managed to reap a low share owing to their limitations, specifically primarily compatibility with only light and transparent colors.



However, the liquid masterbatches are expected to witness the fastest CAGR owing to lower energy consumption during production and their requirement in low quantity as compared to solid masterbatches.



Masterbatch Market by Region



The demand for masterbatches varies according to various regions.The market holds a prominent share in various countries of North America, Asia-Pacific, and China.



Europe is currently the largest revenue-generating region in the masterbatch market, predominantly backed by demand for premium masterbatch solutions. Industrial advancements, technological advancements, extensive investments for dedicated R&D facilities, and the presence of major display manufacturing companies are some of the major drivers that are propelling the growth of the market in the country.



Key Market Players



BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, CONSTAB Polyolefin Additives GmbH, Gabriel-Chemie G.m.b.H., Tosaf Compounds Ltd., Avient Corporation, Ampacet Corporation, Americhem Inc., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Plastika Kritis S.A., Hubron International, Penn Color, Inc., Karina Plastics, Cromex S/A, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd, Sukano AG, Polyvel Inc., FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Akro Plastic Gmbh, Italmaster Belgium NV



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• Belgium

• Italy

• France

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Colombia

• Peru

• Chile

• Rest-of-South America

• Middle East and Africa

