Insights on the Accounts Payable Automation Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Tipalti, FreshBooks and Zycus Among Others

Dublin, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Accounts Payable Automation Market (2021-2026) by Component, Deployment Type, Application and Geography - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Accounts Payable Automation Market is estimated to be worth USD 2.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.47 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.3%.

Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for automation of accounts payable owing to the benefits such as remote payable option, real-time fast track process, 24/7 access to payment information, and increased efficacy is majorly driving the market. In addition, automation enables transparency of cash flows, which aids in improving security and fraud management and complete control of the invoice approval process. The Government initiatives in digitalizing and automation are fuelling market growth. However, the high cost of investment and frequent updating is hampering the market growth. Moreover, lack of skilled personnel and complicated software is anticipated to hinder the market.



Emerging of new technologies and expansion of urbanization is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Accounts Payable Automation Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment Type, Application, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified as software, solutions, and hardware. Amongst the two, the solution segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Deployment Type, the market is classified as On-premises and cloud. Amongst the two, the on-premises segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Application, the market is classified as BFSI, Telecom & IT, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail & Consumer Goods, Energy & Utilities, and Others. Amongst all, the BFSI segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

GEP launched the GEP SMARTT accounts payable Automation platform to cut the cost of accounts payable operations significantly. - 23rd July 2020. Kofax ReadSoft Online Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Invoice & Accounts Payable Automation. - 6th January 2021.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Tipalti, FreshBooks, FIS, Zycus, Bottomline Technologies, Coupa Software, Comarch, FinancialForce, AvidXchange, etc

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Accounts Payable Automation Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.



The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel within the industry.



The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report.



The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Digitalization

4.2.1.2 Rising Need of Error Free, Fast and On-Time Payment Process

4.2.1.3 Growing Need of Fraud and Risk Management

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Investment Cost

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Merger and Acquisition Strategies of Top Players To Increase Revenue

4.2.3.2 Government Initiatives in Automation

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professional

4.2.4.2 Complicated Software and Security Risk

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional services

6.3.2 Support & Maintenance

6.3.3 Managing Services



7 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market, By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-premises

7.3 Cloud



8 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 BFSI

8.3 Telecom & IT

8.4 Manufacturing

8.5 Healthcare

8.6 Retail & Consumer Goods

8.7 Energy & Utilities

8.8 Others



9 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Russia

9.5.9 Rest of APAC

9.6 Rest of the World

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9.6.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Funding



11 Company Profiles

11.1 SAP Ariba

11.2 Sage

11.3 Tipalti

11.4 FreshBooks

11.5 FIS

11.6 Zycus

11.7 Bottomline Technologies

11.8 Coupa Software

11.9 Comarch

11.10 FinancialForce

11.11 AvidXchange

11.12 Vanguard Systems

11.13 Bill.Com

11.14 Procurify

11.15 Nvoicepay

11.16 Oracle Corporation

11.17 Plooto

11.18 Intuit

11.19 Xero

11.20 ACOM Solution



12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qxdy4j