The future of the 3D printing medical device market looks promising with opportunities in the medical & surgical centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, and academic institutions. The global 3D printing medical device market is expected to reach an estimated $4.5 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 36% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are technological advancements, rising prevalence of osteoarthritis, and increasing public-private funding for 3D printing activities.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the 3D printing medical device industry include usage of human tissues in medical 3d printing and introduction of titanium in 3D printing of medical implants.



The study includes a trend and forecast for the 3D printing medical device market by technology, component, application, end use, and region as follows:



By Technology [Value ($ Million) from 2015 – 2026]:

• Laser Beam Melting

• Photo Polymerization

• Electron Beam Melting

• Droplet Deposition

• Three-Dimensional Printing (3DP)



By Component [Value ($ Million) from 2015 – 2026]:

• Equipment

• Materials

• Plastic

• Ceramic

• Metal

• Software & Services

• Others



By Application [Value ($ Million) from 2020 and 2026]:

• Surgical Guides

• Surgical Instruments

• Prosthetics and Implants

• Tissue Engineering Products

• Others



By End Use [Value ($ Million) from 2020 and 2026]:

• Surgical Centers

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

• Academic Institutions



By Region [Value ($ Million) from 2015 – 2026]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• The Rest of the World

• Brazil

Some of the 3D printing medical device companies profiled in this report include 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys, GE Healthcare, Materialise NV, and Renishaw.



The analyst forecasts that photo polymerization technology based 3D printing market is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to widespread application of this technology across the medical industry, such as manufacturing surgical guides (orthopedic and dental), prosthetics and implants, porous scaffolds, and dental restorations.



Within the 3D printing technology market, equipment, materials, and software & services are major component type. The software & services market is expected to witness the highest growth due to the advent of ongoing technological advancements in software solutions to produce high-quality 3D printed medical products.



North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to the rapid adoption of this technology, established medical infrastructure, and ongoing R&D activities. APAC is likely to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to establishment of new 3D printing research, training, and education centers, and growing efforts by leading market players for expanding their distribution networks in emerging Asian countries.



Features of 3D Printing Medical Device Market

• Market Size Estimates: 3D printing medical device market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: 3D printing medical device market size by various segments, such as technology, component, application, and end use.

• Regional Analysis: 3D printing medical device market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different technology, component, application, end use, and regions for 3D printing medical device market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the 3D printing medical device.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the 3D printing medical device market by technology (laser beam melting, photo polymerization, electron beam melting, droplet deposition, and three-dimensional printing (3DP)), component (equipment, materials (plastic, ceramic, and metal), software & services, and others), application (surgical guides, surgical instruments, prosthetics and implants, tissue engineering products, and others), end use (medical and surgical centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, and academic institutions), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the 3D printing medical device market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the 3D printing medical device market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this 3D printing medical device market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the 3D printing medical device market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the 3D printing medical device market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the 3D printing medical device market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the 3D printing medical device market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the 3D printing medical device market?

