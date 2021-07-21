IoT in the Global Healthcare Market 2021-2026: Internet of Healthcare Things (IoHT) Technologies Will be Game-Changer for Healthcare Ecosystem

Dublin, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IoT in Healthcare Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Devices, Connectivity, Organization Type, Solutions and Apps 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The entire healthcare industry is poised to undergo an unprecedented transformation as a result of technology advances and healthcare access concerns due to the recent coronavirus pandemic, which is manifest in the COVID-19 disease that has forced hundreds of millions of people worldwide to change their behaviors in terms of how they obtain healthcare services. Substantial growth in the healthcare industry is forecast largely propelled by IoT technology and applications deployed in a cloud-based "as-a-service" for health status monitoring, wellness, and acute care. Additional enablers include high-speed connectivity, embedded sensor solutions, and wearable applications.

These technologies are anticipated to transform the entire healthcare ecosystem, leading to significantly improved remote healthcare services along with maximizing patient outreach and minimizing operational costs. Various Internet of Healthcare Things (IoHT) technologies will be a game-changer for the healthcare ecosystem in the coming decade in terms of systems, processes, and services delivery. There is great potential to increase efficiency and effectiveness in treatment and diagnosis, cost reduction, and improving the overall standards for patient care.

Overall IoHT solutions will address a few important areas in the healthcare sector including reduction of transmission of hospital-acquired infections to patients. Other areas include providing core functionalities required by clinicians, front-office, billing staff, and physicians. It will also help healthcare providers with predictive analytics, connecting medical devices with web applications, optimizing physical assets, and automate healthcare operations.

While many aspects of IoT in healthcare leverages low bandwidth connectivity, certain aspects of telehealth require sufficient capacity that may only be derived from fiber or 5G. For example, nothing is more frustrating than a telehealth session that is pixelated because of an inadequate Internet connection, which could be due to limitations at the customer and/or physician site or anywhere in between.

Another limitation is the inability to examine and treat the entire body. While technologies such as sensors, machine-to-machine communications, and wearables are improving the overall experience, the ability to view and diagnose the body as a whole is often limited. We anticipate that there will soon be technologies integrated with telehealth to address these issues, but for now, most systems rely upon conveyed information and limited scanning.

This report provides an assessment of IoT in healthcare including technology trends, solutions deployment, R&D, and related SWOT analysis. The report includes an analysis of the core market as well as segmentation by specific use cases and with consideration of the healthcare IoT value chain. The report investigates potential application engagement scenarios and related regulatory issues. The report also includes vendor strategies, product, service, and solution analysis. Our forecasts cover technologies, connectivity, applications, services and solutions from 2021-2026.

Company Profiles:

Abbott Laboratories

AdhereTech Inc.

Apple Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Covance Inc.

Diabetizer GmbH & Co. KG

GE Healthcare

Google

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

IBM Corporation

ICON PLC

IQVIA

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medidata Solutions

Medtronic PLC

Microsoft Corporation

PAREXEL International Corp.

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

PhysIQ

Proteus Digital Health

SAP SE

Stanley Healthcare

Syneos Health





Key Topics Covered:





1 Executive Summary

2 Overview

2.1 IoT in Healthcare

2.2 Wearable Mobile Health Device

2.3 Implantable Medical Technologies

2.4 Contract Research Organization

2.5 Contact Commercial Organization

2.6 Pre-Clinic and Clinical Trial

2.7 Adoption of Healthcare IoT

2.8 Healthcare IoT to Create New Opportunities

2.9 SWOT Analysis





3 Healthcare IoT Ecosystem

3.1 Market Segment

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.3 IoHT Application Scenarios

3.4 IoHT End User Group

3.5 Competitive Landscape of Market

3.6 Emerging Trends of IoT in the Healthcare Industry

3.7 Regional Market Analysis and Adoption Trends

3.8 Regulatory Scenario

4 IoT in Healthcare Market Outlook and Forecasts

4.1 Global Market Forecasts 2021-2026

4.2 Regional Market Forecasts 2021-2026

4.3 Country Analysis and Forecasts 2021-2026

4.3.1 IoT Healthcare Market Share of Leading Ten Countries

5 IoT in Healthcare Devices and Things Market Outlook and Forecasts

5.1 Connected Device Forecasts 2021-2026

5.2 Connected Things and Objects Forecasts 2021-2026

5.3 IoT Powered New Diagnostic Testing Market

5.4 Remote Patient Monitoring Users

6 Company Analysis

6.1 Healthcare Infrastructure Company

6.2 Healthcare CRO Company

6.3 Healthcare IoT Start-up Companies

6.4 Healthcare IoT Case Studies

7 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 Internet of Healthcare Things

7.2 Accelerating IoHT

7.3 IoHT Future

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w00v5x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.