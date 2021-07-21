New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Table Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106147/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the surgical table market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The global surgical table market is expected to reach an estimated $1 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing healthcare expenditure, growing number of hospitals, adoption of hybrid operating rooms, and number of operating rooms in hospitals with improving healthcare facilities.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the surgical table industry include use of sophisticated surgical tables to support hybrid operating rooms and carbon fiber table tops with radiolucent properties for imaging devices.



The study includes a trend and forecast for the surgical table market by technology, surgery type, table top, end use, and region as follows:



By Technology [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2015 – 2026]:

• Manual

• Powered



By Surgery Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2015 – 2026]:

• General Surgical Table

• Specialty Surgical Table



By Table Top [Value ($ Million) from 2020 and 2026]:

• Composite Surgical Table

• Metal Surgical Table



By End Use [Value ($ Million) from 2020 and 2026]:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers



By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2015 – 2026]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• Spain

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• The Rest of the World

• Brazil

Some of the surgical table companies profiled in this report include Steris, Getinge, Hill-Rom, Stryker, and Stille.



The analyst forecasts that powered surgical table is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its multipurpose usage.



Within the surgical table market, general and specialty surgical tables are the major surgery types. The specialty surgical table segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing adoption of hybrid operating rooms.



North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and continued technological advancements across the healthcare industry. APAC is likely to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to improving healthcare infrastructure in developing nations such as China and India.



Features of Surgical Table Market

• Market Size Estimates: Surgical table market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (thousand units) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Surgical table market size by various segments, such as technology, surgery type, table top, and end use.

• Regional Analysis: Surgical table market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different technology, surgery type, table top, and end use, and regions for surgical table market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the surgical table.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the surgical table market by technology (manual surgical tables and powered surgical tables), surgery type (general surgical tables and specialty surgical tables), table top (metal surgical tables and composite surgical tables), end use (hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the surgical table market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the surgical table market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this surgical table market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the surgical table market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the surgical table market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the surgical table market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the surgical table market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the surgical table market?





