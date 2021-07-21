World Industrial Magnetron Market Analysis Report 2021 - APAC Generated Highest Revenue of $165.30 Million in 2020

Dublin, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Magnetron Market - Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Type, Application, and Countries - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Industrial magnetrons are vacuum tubes that generate high-power electromagnetic waves. These are an essential part of industrial microwave systems. Electromagnetic waves generated by these magnetrons are used in various applications such as heating and drying, commercial oven, semiconductor, and UV curing.

Heating and drying is expected to be the largest application segment of industrial magnetron. It is one of the main applications of magnetron as many industries such as food processing, chemical, lumber, rubber, and medical have been using microwaves for heating and drying application for years.

The global industrial magnetron market by type category is dominated by magnetron with an output of over 1 KW under 2 KW. Most of the magnetron providers offer products under the mentioned category.

APAC generated the highest revenue of $165.30 million in 2020, attributed to the presence of leading industrial and commercial microwave manufacturers. Also, the region has some of the leading food processing and semiconductor manufacturers.

Market Segmentation

Application: Heating & Drying, Commercial Oven, Semiconductor, UV Curing, and Others

Product: Over 1 KW under 2 KW, 2 KW 4 KW, and 5 KW 15 KW

Market Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Microwaves for Commercial and Industrial Usage

Increasing Defense Expenditure by Various Governments

Market Challenges

Maintaining the Life Span of the Magnetrons

Market Opportunities

Application of Magnetron in Semiconductor and Power Industries

The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected from a selective pool of players, based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the industrial magnetron industry.

Key Companies Profiled

Advanced Environmental Technologies Limited

CobberMuegge LLC

Fricke und Mallah Microwave Technology

Guangzhou Daeyean Trading Company

Guoguang Electric Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Power Solutions

Insight Product Company

L3 Harris Technologies

LG Electronics

MICRO-ACTIV COMPONENTS

Panasonic Corporation

Richardson Electronics

Toshiba Hokuto Electronics Corporation

Wave Power Technology

Western Electric



1 Markets

1.1 Business Dynamics

1.1.1 Business Drivers

1.1.1.1 Growing Demand for Microwaves for Commercial and Industrial Usage

1.1.1.2 Increasing Defense Expenditure by Various Governments

1.1.2 Business Opportunity

1.1.2.1 Application of Magnetron in Semiconductor and Power Industries

1.1.3 Business Challenges

2 Application

2.1 Global Industrial Magnetron Market - Applications and Specifications

3 Products

3.1 Global Industrial Magnetron Market - Products and Specifications

3.2 Global Industrial Magnetron Market - Demand Analysis (by Output)

3.2.1 Demand Analysis (by Output), Value Data

4 Region

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

