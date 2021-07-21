New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Roofing Material Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106146/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global roofing material market looks promising with opportunities in both residential and commercial construction industries. The global roofing material market is expected to reach an estimated $152 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 6% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing investments in the renovation and redevelopment of residential and commercial buildings.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include use of 3D printing technologies in roofing systems and emergence of use of reflective coating for dark-colored roofing materials.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global roofing material market by product, application, and region as follows:



By Product [Value ($M) from 2015 to 2026]:

• Shingles

• Metal

• Tiles

• Others



By Application [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

• Residential

• Commercial



By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• India

• ROW

• Brazil

• UAE

Some of the roofing material companies profiled in this report are GAF Materials Corporation, Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain, BMI Group, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Carlisle, and Berkshire Hathaway.



The analyst forecasts that the tiles will remain the largest segment and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to advantages of tiles: durability, superior aesthetics, versatility, and ease of recycling.



Within the global roofing material market, residential will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to rising government and institutional support for the development of housing infrastructure in emerging economies, increasing population and growing preference for single-family housing structures.



APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to urbanization, rapid industrialization, especially in China and India coupled with population expansion in this region.



Features of the Global Roofing Material Market



• Market Size Estimates: Global roofing material market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Million Metric Ton) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global roofing material market size by product, application, and region in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global roofing material market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different by product, application, and region for the global roofing material market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global roofing material market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global roofing material market by product (shingles, metal, tiles, and others), application (residential and commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global Roofing Material market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global roofing material market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this roofing material market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the roofing material market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the roofing material market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the roofing material market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the roofing material market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global roofing material market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106146/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________