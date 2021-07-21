Worldwide Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Industry to 2025 - Measures to Reduce Infections Caused due to CIEDs Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market (2020-2025) by Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market is estimated to be USD 21.4 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 26.67 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%.



Market Dynamics

Key factors, such as the rising prevalence of patients suffering from irregular heart rate and rhythm disorder, unhealthy diet habits & changing lifestyle, increasing healthcare expenditure, are likely to contribute to the growth of the market. Technological advancements in the field of CM and CRM devices are bolstering the market growth for CM & CRM Management. The introduction of advanced cardiac devices such as subcutaneous ICDs, Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), and MRI pacemakers is also expected to propel the market growth.



However, the factor such as high treatment cost and high cost of CM & CRM devices hinders market growth. Also, the unfavorable reimbursement policies are impeding the market growth. The strict regulatory requirements and lack of technical expertise in operating Electrocardiography and CRM devices are a challenge for the market's growth.



Market Segmentation



The Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market is segmented further based on Type, End-User, and Geography.



By Type, the market for Cardiac Monitoring Management Devices is classified as ECG Devices, Event Monitors, and Smart ECG Monitors. Amongst all, the ECG Devices segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Type, the Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market is segmented as defibrillators and pacemakers. Defibrillators is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By End-user, the market is classified as Hospitals; Clinics, Cardiac Centres, and Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASCs); and Other End Users. Hospital segment holds the highest market share.



By Geography, North America accounted for the dominant share of the market.



Recent Developments

1. Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, announced that it had completed the acquisition of BioTelemetry, Inc., a leading U.S.-based provider of remote cardiac diagnostics and monitoring - 9th February 2021

2. Abbott introduces Next-Generation Heart Rhythm Management Devices in Europe, featuring State-Of-The-Art Patient App and Bluetooth Connectivity - 18th February 2020



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V, GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, BTL, BPL Medical Technologies, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hill Rom Holdings Inc, ACS Diagnostics, Biotronik, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments and growth in market share.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Patients Suffering from Irregular Heart Rate and Rhythm Disorder

4.2.1.2 Increasing Investments and Expenditure in Healthcare Sector

4.2.1.3 Significant R&D Contributions from Leading Biotech Firms

4.2.1.4 Technological Advancements in CM & CRM techniques

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 The High Cost of CM & CRM Devices

4.2.2.2 Unfavourable Reimbursement Policies for CM & CRM devices

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Measures to Reduce Infections Caused due to CIEDs

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Requirements Delaying the Approval of Cardiac Devices

4.2.4.2 Lack of Technical Expertise in Operating Electrocardiography and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices

4.2.4.3 Preference for Drugs over Expensive CM & CRM Devices

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Cardiac Monitoring Management Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 ECG Devices

6.2.1 Resting ECG Devices

6.2.2 Stress ECG Devices

6.2.3 Holter Monitors

6.3 Implantable Loop Recorders

6.4 Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices

6.5 Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices

6.6 Event Monitors

6.6.1 By Type

6.6.1.1 Pre-symptom Event Monitors

6.6.1.2 Post-Symptom Event Monitors

6.6.2 By Technology

6.6.2.1 Autodetect Monitors

6.6.2.2 Manual Event Monitors

6.7 Smart ECG Monitors



7 Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Defibrillators

7.2.1 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

7.2.1.1 Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (T-ICDs)

7.2.1.1.1 Biventricular ICDS/CRT-Ds

7.2.1.1.2 Dual-chamber ICDs

7.2.1.1.3 Single-chamber ICDs

7.2.1.2 Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

7.2.2 External Defibrillators

7.2.2.1 Automated External Defibrillators

7.2.2.1.1 Semi-Automated External Defibrillators

7.2.2.1.2 Fully Automated External Defibrillators

7.2.2.2 Manual External Defibrillators

7.2.2.3 Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators

7.3 Pacemakers

7.3.1 By Implantability

7.3.1.1 Implantable Pacemakers

7.3.1.2 External Pacemakers

7.3.2 By Type

7.3.2.1 Dual-chamber pacemakers

7.3.2.2 Single-chamber pacemakers

7.3.2.3 Biventricular/CRT pacemakers



8 Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Clinics, Cardiac Centres, and Ambulatory Surgery Centres

8.4 Other End Users



9 Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Russia

9.5.9 Rest of APAC

9.6 Rest of the World

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9.6.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & funding



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Abbott Laboratories

11.2 Medtronic Plc

11.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.4 GE Healthcare

11.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.6 Biotronik

11.7 Asahi Kasei Corporation

11.8 Microport Scientific Corporation

11.9 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

11.10 Nihon Kohden Corporation

11.11 Schiller AG

11.12 ACS Diagnostics

11.13 BPL Medical Technologies

11.14 BTL

11.15 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

11.16 Lepu Medical Technology

11.17 Shree Pacetronix

11.18 Osypka AG

11.19 Alivecor, Inc.

11.20 Amiitalia

11.21 Bexen Cardio

11.22 Narang Medical Limited

11.23 Metrax GmbH

11.24 LivaNova plc

11.25 Cardiac Science Corporation (ZOLL Medical Corporation)

11.26 Jarvik Hearth. Inc

11.27 Berlin Hearth

11.28 Nihon Kohden Corporation

11.29 Progetti SRL



12 Appendix

