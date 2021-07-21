New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Safety Testing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106145/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global food safety testing market looks promising with opportunities in the dairy products, food grains, meat, poultry, & seafood, fruits & vegetables, processed foods, and beverage industries. The global food safety testing market is expected to reach an estimated $7 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are growing incidence of foodborne diseases, implementation of food safety and inspection services all over the world and strong growth in food and beverage industry.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include usage of DNA-based PCR-testing method for GMOs and introduction of mass spectral detection.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global food safety testing market by contaminant, technology, end use, and region as follows:



By Contaminant [Value ($M) from 2015 to 2026]:

• Pathogens

• Pesticides

• Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO)

• Toxins

• Allergens

• Others



By Technology [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

• Traditional

• Rapid



By End Use [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

• Dairy Products

• Food Grains

• Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Processed Foods

• Beverages

• Others



By Region [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• India

• ROW

• Brazil

Some of the food safety testing companies profiled in this report Eurofins Scientific, SGS S.

A., Intertek Group, ALS Ltd., Bureau Veritas, Asurequality Limited, and Mérieux NutriSciences.



The analyst forecasts that pathogens will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing food safety concerns and regulation due to growing food poisoning cases. The analyst predicts that the genetically modified organisms (GMO) segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the technological advancement in agriculture sector to produce genetically modified crops and increasing consumer awareness regarding health.



Meat, poultry, and seafood will remain the largest end use over the forecast period due to increasing number of companies that are highly engaged in providing services related to animal foods such seafood, meat and others in which seafood requires special safety services.



Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to stringent regulation in the region for food safety, and the presence of giant food and beverage manufacturers in this region. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing international trade which has mandated food safety testing to comply the regulatory standards and growing population.



Features of the Global Food Safety Testing Market



• Market Size Estimates: Global food safety testing market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global food safety testing market size by contaminant, technology, end use, and region in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global food safety testing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different by contaminant, technology, end use, and region for the global food safety testing market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global food safety testing market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global food safety testing market by contaminant (pathogens, pesticides, genetically modified organisms (GMO), toxins, allergens, and others), technology (traditional and rapid), end use (dairy products, food grains, meat, poultry, & seafood, fruits & vegetables, processed foods, beverages, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global food safety testing market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global food safety testing market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this food safety testing market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the food safety testing market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the food safety testing market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the food safety testing market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the food safety testing market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global food safety testing market?

