The future of the global liquid biopsy market looks promising with opportunities in reference laboratories, hospitals and physician laboratories, and academic and research centers. The global liquid biopsy market is expected to reach an estimated $9.3 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 17% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are the increasing prevalence of cancer, preference for non-invasive procedures and increasing need of early detection of high precision diseases in real time.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the usage of methylation-specific polymerase chain reaction (MS-PCR) liquid biopsy technology and the emergence of hybrid ctDNA and CTC target selector.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global liquid biopsy market by product, circulating biomarker, application, clinical application, end user, and region as follows:



By Product [Value ($M) from 2015 to 2026]:

• Assays Kits

• Instruments

• Services



By Circulating Biomarker [Value ($M) from 2015 to 2026]:

• Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

• Circulating Tumor DNA (CtDNA)

• Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA)

• Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

• Other Biomarkers



By Application [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

• Oncology

• Lung Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Liver Cancer

• Other Cancers

• Non-Cancer



By Clinical Application [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

• Early Cancer Screening

• Therapy Selection

• Treatment Monitoring

• Recurrence Monitoring



By End User [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

• Reference Laboratories

• Hospitals and Physician Laboratories

• Academic and Research Centers

• Other End Users



By Region [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• India

• ROW

• Brazil

Some of the liquid biopsy companies profiled in this report Guardant, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Qaigen, MDxHealth, Myraid, Biocept, Roche, Illumina, and Thermofisher.



The analyst forecasts circulating tumor DNA will remain the largest segment and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of ctDNA biomarkers in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies for detecting disease in real time and in early stage.



Therapy selection will remain the largest clinical application over the forecast period due to its offerings of various benefits such as non-invasiveness, access to tumor heterogeneity, real-time treatment monitoring, and recurrence detection in advance of significant tumor formation or metastasis.



APAC will remain the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to rising non-invasive treatment, a rising incidence of cancer, and improving healthcare infrastructure.



Features of the Global Liquid Biopsy Market



• Market Size Estimates: Global liquid biopsy market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Million Metric Ton) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global liquid biopsy market size by product, circulating biomarker, application, clinical application, end user, and region in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global liquid biopsy market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different by product, circulating biomarker, application, clinical application, end user, and region for the global liquid biopsy market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global Liquid Biopsy market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global liquid biopsy market by product (assay kits, instruments, and services), circulating biomarker (circulating tumor cells (CTCs), circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), cell-free DNA (cfDNA), extracellular vesicles (EVs), and other biomarkers), application (oncology and non-cancer liquid biopsies), clinical application (early cancer screening, therapy selection, treatment monitoring, and recurrence monitoring) end user (reference laboratories, hospitals and physician laboratories, academic and research centers, and other end users), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global Liquid Biopsy market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global liquid biopsy market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this liquid biopsy market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the liquid biopsy market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the liquid biopsy market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the liquid biopsy market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the liquid biopsy market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global liquid biopsy market?





