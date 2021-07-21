New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clean Label Ingredient Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106143/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the clean label ingredient market looks promising with opportunities in the beverages, dairy and frozen desserts, bakery, prepared foods, and cereals and snack markets. The clean label ingredient market is expected to reach an estimated $75.2 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for clean label food products and health issues associated with artificial food.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes increased acceptance of natural colors.



The study includes trends and forecast for clean label ingredient market by type, application, form, and by region as follows:



By Type [Value ($M) from 2015 to 2026]:

• Colors

• Flavors

• Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients

• Starch and Sweeteners

• Flours

• Others



By Application [Value ($M) from 2015 to 2026]:

• Beverages

• Dairy and Frozen Desserts

• Bakery

• Prepared Foods

• Cereals and Snacks



By Form [Value ($M) from 2015 to 2026]:

• Dry Form

• Liquid Form



By Region [Value ($M) from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• The Rest of the World

• Brazil

Some of the clean label ingredient companies profiled in this report Cargill, Tate & lyle, Archier Daniels Midland, Kerry, Ingredion, Dupont, DSM, and Sensient are among the major clean label ingredient companies.



The analyst forecasts that color clean label ingredient is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing demand of natural color in variety of food manufacturing process.



Dry will remain the largest clean ingredient form during the forecast period due to its unique properties such as stability and ease of handling during supply chain activities.



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by rapid industrialization, growing food and beverage industry, and increasing awareness regarding clean label ingredient benefits of living healthy.



Some of the features of “Global Clean Label Ingredient Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” Include:

• Market size estimates: Global clean label ingredient market estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segment.

• Segmentation analysis: Global clean label ingredient market size by type, application, and form

• Regional analysis: Global clean label ingredient market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries and regions for the clean label ingredient coating market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for clean label ingredient market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global clean label ingredient market by type (colors, flavors, fruit and vegetable ingredients, starch and sweeteners, flour, and others), by application (beverages, dairy and frozen desserts, bakery, prepared foods, and cereals and snacks), by form (dry form and liquid form), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?

