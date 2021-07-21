New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North American Cross Arm Utility Pole Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106142/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the North American cross arm utility pole market looks promising with opportunities in the power transmission, distribution, telecommunication, and lighting. The North American cross arm utility pole market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2% to 3% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing transmission and distribution investment and replacement of aging infrastructure.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes rise in demand of customized utility pole cross arms and increasing demand for fire and UV resistance composite cross arm.



The study includes trends and forecast for cross arm utility pole market by end use, material, and country as follows:



By End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Units) from 2015 to 2026]:

• Power Transmission and Distribution

• Telecommunication

• Lighting

• Others



By Material [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Units) from 2015 to 2026]:

• Wood

• Metal

• Composites



By Country [Value ($M) from 2015 to 2026]:

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

Some of the North American cross arm utility pole companies in this report are Koppers, Valmont, Stella Jones, Geotek, Creative Pultrision, Brook Manufacturing, Liberty Pultrusion and GV Steel.



In this market, wood, metal, and composites are the material used for manufacturing cross arm utility pole. The analyst forecasts that composite cross arm utility pole is expected to witness the highest growth due to fact that composites are inherently safe, lighter, stronger, more durable, and readily installed features.



Within the cross arm utility pole market, power transmission and distribution will remain the largest end use during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization in emerging economies, increasing demand of cross arm utility pole in power generation sectors.



Some of the features of “North American Cross Arm Utility Pole Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” Include:

• Market size estimates: Global cross arm utility pole market estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (thousand units) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by end use, material, and country.

• Segmentation analysis: Global cross arm utility pole market size by various segments, such as end use and material

• Country analysis: Global cross arm utility pole market breakdown by United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end uses, materials, and countries for the cross arm utility pole market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for cross arm utility pole market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the North American cross arm utility pole market by end use (power transmission and distribution, telecommunication, lighting, and others), material (wood, metal, and composites), and country (United States, Canada, and Mexico)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.4 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.5 What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.6 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.7 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.10 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?





