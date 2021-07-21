Indonesia Defense Industry Report 2021-2025 - Spending on R&D and Acquisitions is Anticipated to Reach $5.32 Billion

Dublin, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Defense Transformation Driving Indigenous Industry Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spending on R&D and acquisitions is anticipated to reach $5.32 billion by 2025 as Indonesia attempts to upgrade capability.

Regional geopolitics, increasing tension in the South China Sea, internal conflicts, and the impact of COVID-19 continue to shape Indonesia's defense landscape.

The country seeks to upgrade and improve its indigenous industry and capability, especially in maritime and air defense, in line with the government's goal of a Minimum Essential Force by 2024. The objective is being realized with significant budget allocations to defense, despite the pandemic's impact on the country's spending requirements.

Moving forward, Indonesia requires a greater focus on disruptive technologies that provide a cost-effective means of improving capability to meet its unique operational needs. This study covers the Indonesia defense market from 2014 to 2025.

The Army maintains the highest share of spending over the forecast period, reaching $5.71 billion by 2025. The study also projects the impact of acquisitions based on the armed forces' current operational equipment plans and details.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qgeeta