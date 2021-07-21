Indonesia Defense Industry Report 2021-2025 - Spending on R&D and Acquisitions is Anticipated to Reach $5.32 Billion

Dublin, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Defense Transformation Driving Indigenous Industry Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Spending on R&D and acquisitions is anticipated to reach $5.32 billion by 2025 as Indonesia attempts to upgrade capability.
Regional geopolitics, increasing tension in the South China Sea, internal conflicts, and the impact of COVID-19 continue to shape Indonesia's defense landscape.
The country seeks to upgrade and improve its indigenous industry and capability, especially in maritime and air defense, in line with the government's goal of a Minimum Essential Force by 2024. The objective is being realized with significant budget allocations to defense, despite the pandemic's impact on the country's spending requirements.
Moving forward, Indonesia requires a greater focus on disruptive technologies that provide a cost-effective means of improving capability to meet its unique operational needs. This study covers the Indonesia defense market from 2014 to 2025.
The Army maintains the highest share of spending over the forecast period, reaching $5.71 billion by 2025. The study also projects the impact of acquisitions based on the armed forces' current operational equipment plans and details.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Defense Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Defense Market
- Defense Market Scope of Analysis
- Defense Market Segmentation
- Growth Environment - Defense Market
- Macroeconomic Insights - Defense Market
- Market Overview - Defense Market
- Budget Trends - Defense Market
- Key Local Vendors for the Defense Market
- Growth Drivers for the Defense Market
- Growth Drivers Analysis for the Defense Market
- Growth Restraints for the Defense Market
- Growth Restraints Analysis for the Defense Market
- Budget Forecast - Defense Market
- Budget Forecast Analysis - Defense Market
- Expenditure Breakdown - Defense Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Key Defense Segments
- Overview - Army Segment
- Operating Equipment - Army Segment
- Equipment Acquisition Forecast Analysis - Army Segment
- Overview - Navy Segment
- Operating Equipment - Navy Segment
- Equipment Acquisition Forecast Analysis - Navy Segment
- Overview - Air Force Segment
- Operating Equipment - Air Force Segment
- Equipment Acquisition Forecast Analysis - Air Force Segment
- Imports by Country - Defense Market
- Imports by Weapons System - Defense Market
4. Growth Opportunity Universe - Defense Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Partnership to Meet Indigenous Industry Goal
- Growth Opportunity 2: Autonomous Capabilities for Cost Efficacy and Tactical Advantage
- Growth Opportunity 3: VR/AR to Provide Cost-Effective Training
- Strategic Imperatives - Defense Market
- 3 Big Predictions - Defense Market
5. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qgeeta