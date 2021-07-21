Safe City Solutions Market Report 2021: Understanding Safe City Program Operations & SmartSafe City Program Goals

Dublin, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Safe City Solutions Market, 2020 - Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for safe city solutions is seeing an ongoing growth trajectory, albeit at a slower pace than typical security technology markets because of the variety of technology purchases needed to build a safe city system.

The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be both a driver and a restraint to the long-term forecast for safe city programs and technology purchases. While budgets of many cities will be heavily impacted by declines in tax revenue, the data platforms and reporting structures put in place for the pandemic can eventually be reconfigured or even expanded to accommodate public safety operations.

As more cities around the world strive to achieve the coveted status of a "smart city," they are quickly finding that the use of a smarter security apparatus is part of the foundation. To build out these programs, cities will need to focus on how their public safety organizations conduct security operations and enable a more integrated, data-driven, and proactive approach to citizen safety, threat prevention, and overall crime reduction strategies.

Public safety operations typically have only focused on surveillance or disaster management, but as digitalization and cybersecurity threats increase, the landscape for many safe city programs (off of which smart cities typically build their smart security arm) has broadened exponentially. With the many technology systems and functions now needed for safe city program operations, there simply cannot be a one-stop vendor for the required breadth of these programs.

This has broadened the safe city vendor landscape and encouraged many vendors to operate large partnership networks that bring start-ups or Tier II/III companies into the larger public safety technology arena that most companies would never be able to approach on their own.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Strategic Imperative: Understanding Safe City Program Operations

Strategic Imperative: SmartSafe City Program Goals

Growth Environment

2. Radar Report

Safe City Solutions

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Blackberry

Cisco

FLIR Systems

Genetec

Hitachi

Huawei

Motorola Solutions

NEC

St Engineering

Thales

Verint

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Report to Empower Key Stakeholders

Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers the Board of Directors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9hsl9m