City Shoppe, the Marketplace for Small Businesses, Expands Services in Chicago

AUSTIN, TEXAS, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Shoppe, the premier e-commerce platform dedicated to conscious consumers discovering small businesses (shoppes), announced today that it has launched its newest shopping location: Chicago, Illinois. This is the 5th metro to gain official ecommerce support from on the City Shoppe platform. Chicago-area small business owners can join the platform to sell and build brand awareness and market share on the City Shoppe platform.

“Chicago is the heartbeat of the Midwest, and so many small businesses need the support of an ethical ecommerce site like City Shoppe to reach their customers” said Ash Cintas, founder of City Shoppe. “From pet accessories to candles that infuse a home with the most delicious smells, City Shoppe has partnered with some of the most unique small businesses in the Chicago area, with more Shoppes joining weekly.”

City Shoppe is a twist on the growing “Buy Local” movement as a two-way marketplace:

For individual small business owners (shoppes), City Shoppe empowers them to automate their businesses, grow their revenues and focus on their forté offerings. Currently free of charge to new shoppes, City Shoppe offers a suite of attractive, white-glove services including virtual shoppe creation, 24/7 customer support, scheduled shipping and delivery, brand recognition and discovery, cross-marketing opportunities, automatic POS integration and website synchronizing. Shoppes are able to grow their business by focusing on their forté offerings and lend more of the business strategy needs and support to City Shoppe.





For the ever-growing conscious consumer sect, City Shoppe introduces shoppers to highly curated and cultivated brands, to build the connection with a locale via the ever-growing trend of “digital tourism,”while also bolstering that local economy and supporting brands that are congruent with the customer’s beliefs and values.

On City Shoppe, local Chicagoans and tourists at home can shop hometown stores like Beverly & Third. Consumers who want to peruse Chicago’s abundant small businesses can use the City Shoppe directory to find local small businesses nearby like The Frenchie Store, based in Elgin, Illinois.

The City Shoppe marketplace is currently supporting hundreds of shoppes from across the US. Shipping is included, and curbside delivery is available if the customer or gift recipient is local.

Research shows that when consumers spend $100 at a national chain, only $43 stays in the community, while “buying local” allows on average about $25 more to stay in that community. City Shoppe fills a need, listening to and addressing the priorities of small and medium businesses who find themselves between Etsy and Amazon, while also engendering conscious consumer spending. Customers shopping on City Shoppe positively impact the local economies, allowing revenue within those localities to indeed stay local state taxes.

City Shoppe will officially launch its small business services in 15 additional metros this year, while also helping hundreds of more Shoppes from around the US, already represented and selling on the platform. By the end of 2021, City Shoppe will have hundreds of shoppes on the platform by the end of 2021.

For more information, to start shopping local or become a City Shoppe vendor, visit www.cityshoppe.com

ABOUT CITY SHOPPE

City Shoppe, founded in Portland (OR) now headquartered in Austin (TX), is an inspired shopping platform that brings local business global. Founded in 2018 by Ashley Cintas, City Shoppe is a two-sided marketplace to help consumers easily shop locally in any city while also empowering small business owners to automate their businesses and grow their revenues. City Shoppe will expand to support hundreds of Shoppes in cities around the country by late 2021. More information about City Shoppe can be found: www.cityshoppe.com.

