The future of the global electric vehicle battery market looks promising with opportunities in the battery electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid and hybrid electric vehicle segments. The global electric vehicle battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29% from 2020 to 2026. The rising wave of new technologies, such as lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) and lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) are creating growth potential in electric vehicle battery.



Emerging technology trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of light weight as well as high energy density lithium-ion batteries.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global electric vehicle battery market by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type



Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance



Disruption Potential by Technology Type



Trends and Forecast by Technology Type [$B shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Lithium-ion Battery

• Lithium-iron Phosphate (LFP)

• Lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC)

• Lithium-manganese-spinal (LMO)

• Lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA)

• Lithium-Titanate (LTO)

• Nickle Metal Hydride

• Lead Acid Battery



Technology Trends and Forecast by Propulsion [$B shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Battery Electric Vehicle

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle & Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle



Technology Trends and Forecast by Vehicle [$B shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles



Technology Trends and Forecast by Region [$B shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• India

• The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Technologies



Companies/Ecosystems



Some of the electric vehicle battery manufacturers profiled in this report include Panasonic, Samsung SDI, Johnson Controls, Kokam, BYD, Toshiba Corporation, LG Chem, and Sanyo Electric.



Lucintel’s study finds that electric vehicle battery technology is forecast to grow at 29% CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Lithium-ion battery technology is the largest segment of the electric vehicle battery market, and is growing at above average growth.



APAC is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to mainly by the tremendous economic growth in China, Japan, and India.



Features of the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global electric vehicle battery market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (million units) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global electric vehicle battery market size by various segments, such as by battery type, propulsion type, and vehicle type in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: Global electric vehicle battery market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments by a type and regions for the global electric vehicle battery market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global electric vehicle battery market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global electric vehicle battery market by battery type (lithium-ion, lead acid, nickel metal hydride), by propulsion (battery electric vehicle and lug in and hybrid electric vehicle), by vehicle (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years?





