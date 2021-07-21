Age-Related Vision Dysfunction Epidemiology Report 2021-2030: Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Age-Related Vision Dysfunction - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 'Age-related Vision Dysfunction - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Age-related Vision Dysfunction epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Epidemiology Perspective



The Age-related Vision Dysfunction epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current Age-related Vision Dysfunction patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



In the year 2020, the total prevalent case of Age-related Vision Dysfunction was 374,306,439 cases in the 7MM which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Age-related Vision Dysfunction epidemiology [segmented as Total Prevalent Cases of Age-related Vision Dysfunction, Total Diagnosed Cases of Age-related Vision Dysfunction, Severity-specific Cases of Age-related Vision Dysfunction, and Treated cases of Age-related Vision Dysfunction] in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.



Country Wise- Age-related Vision Dysfunction Epidemiology

In the United States, the total number of prevalent cases of Age-related Vision Dysfunction was 159,952,427 cases in the year 2020 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.

In the year 2020, the total prevalent cases of Age-related Vision Dysfunction were 168,408,889 cases in EU-5 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.

In Japan, the total number of prevalent cases of Age-related Vision Dysfunction was 45,945,123 cases in the year 2020 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.

KOL-Views



The publisher interviews KOL's and SME's opinions through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.



Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population of Age-related Vision Dysfunction?

What are the key findings of the Age-related Vision Dysfunction epidemiology across the 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2018-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients with Age-related Vision Dysfunction across the 7MM during the study period (2018-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2018-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in the 7MM during the study period (2018-2030)?

What are the various recent and upcoming events which are expected to improve the diagnosis of Age-related Vision

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Study Period: 2018-2030

In the year 2020, the total prevalent case of Age-related Vision Dysfunction was 374,306,439 cases in the 7MM, and the US, in 2020, accounted for 159,952,427 cases (the highest number), which will probably rise during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.

In the 7MM, the total diagnosed cases of Age-related Vision Dysfunction were 134,709,728 in the US, 140,935,350 in the EU5, and 38,601,941 cases in Japan in the year 2020.

In the 7MM, the total severity-specific prevalent cases of Age-related Vision Dysfunction were 244,080,761 for moderate to severe cases in the year 2020.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Executive Summary of Age-related Vision Dysfunction



4. Epidemiology Methodology



5. Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Causes of Age-related Vision Dysfunction

5.2.1. Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

5.2.2. Diabetic Retinopathy (DR)

5.2.3. Cataract

5.2.4. Glaucoma

5.2.5. Presbyopia

5.3. Signs and symptoms of Age-related Vision Dysfunction

5.4. Risk factors of Age-related Vision Dysfunction

5.5. Pathophysiology of Age-related Vision Dysfunction



6. Diagnosis of Age-related Vision Dysfunction

6.1. Patient History

6.2. Preliminary tests

6.3. Vision Acuity

6.4. Refraction

6.5. Fundus Fluorescein Angiography (FFA)

6.6. Indocyanine green angiography (ICG)

6.7. Amsler Grid Test

6.8. Visual Field Test

6.9. Tonometry Test

6.10. Ophthalmoscopy

6.11. Slit-lamp Examination



7. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.1. American Family Physician guidelines

7.2. The National Institute for Clinical Excellence (NICE) - Diagnostic Guidelines for AMD



8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Epidemiology of Age-related vision dysfunction

8.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

8.4. Total Prevalent Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

8.5. Total Diagnosed Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

8.6. Severity-specific Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

8.7. Total Treated Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction



9. The United States

9.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

9.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

9.3. Severity-specific Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

9.4. Total Treated Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction



10. EU-5

10.1. Germany

10.2. France

10.3. Italy

10.4. Spain

10.5. The United Kingdom



11. Japan



12. SWOT Analysis



13. Appendix



