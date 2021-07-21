The global surfactants market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.80% during the period 2021–2026

New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surfactant Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106157/?utm_source=GNW

80% during the period 2021–2026.



Anionic surfactants are witnessing high demand in the global market. Anionic is the most widely used surfactant, contributing 46.31% by value, and are most widely used in cleaning product such as laundering, dishwashing liquids, and shampoo. Increasing demand for agrochemicals and the surge in construction activities are contributing to significant growth for the market in the APAC region. Strong economic growth, demand for green housing, and substantial investment by the federal and state government to boost residential buildings significantly contribute to the growth of the construction chemical and paints and coating in the US, which will drive the demand for surfactants. In recent years, amphoteric surfactants are experiencing rapid development with the rising demand by the end-user.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the global surfactants market during the forecast period:

• Growing Consumption of Bio-Based Surfactants

• Increasing Consumption of Surfactants by Cosmetics & Personal Care Segment

• Booming Growth of Agrochemical Industry

• Growing Food & Beverages Industry



The study considers the present scenario of the global surfactants market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



MARKET SHARE & SEGMENTS



• The surge in growth for personal care products and the growing demand for pharmaceutical products are soaring the demand for anionic surfactants.

• Surfactants are ubiquitous and one of the vital components of agrochemicals. India, China, Japan, Germany, France, and the UK are the major market for agrochemicals.

• The oilfield chemical in the surfactants market is expected to reach USD 2,978.29 million by 2026.

• The increasing disposable incomes and growing standard of living create strong demand for surfactants in the textile industry.



The global surfactants market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry analysis with revenue and forecast insights for the following segments:



Segmentation by Type

• Anionic

• Non-Ionic

• Cationic

• Amphoteric

• Others



Segmentation by End-Use

• Household Detergents

• Personal Care

• Textile

• Industrial & Institutional Cleaner

• Food Processing

• Oilfield Chemicals

• Agricultural Chemicals

• Construction Chemicals

• Pulp & Paper

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC is the largest market for surfactants. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and growing industrialization in food and agriculture are creating a demand for surfactants in APAC. China, India, Japan, and Singapore are the major market for investment in the past couple of years and will continue to be significant. In 2020, China held the largest APAC surfactants market, with a share of 55.80%. Players are shifting their production base to APAC due to the stringent regulatory norms in Europe and North America. Increasing investment in several projects such as 5G networks, artificial intelligence, IoT, and data centers are some of the factors contributing to the rapid growth of the construction industry in China, leading to the high demand for surfactants. Recent changes occurred due to the pandemic, especially in India, the launch of the campaign such as “Vocal for Local” is expected to add momentum to the emergence of India as a leading region.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Netherland

o Spain

o Belgium



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The prominent players in the market focus on developing innovative products to support sustainable development and expanding their product portfolio by making considerable investments in R&D. Mergers and acquisitions, benefiting the companies in purchasing raw materials, distribution, and R&D and it is largely driven by amalgamation. Vendors are delivering specialty chemicals for multiple end-user industries to overcome the competition. The growth of the market in China is bringing strength to the Chinese chemical industry, thus driving the overall growth of the surfactant industry. Vendors are competing to achieve a high share and presence in the global industry.



Prominent Vendors

• BASF SE

• The Lubrizol Corporation

• Evonik

• Clariant

• Arkema



Other Prominent Vendors

• Solvay

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Aarti Surfactants

• Lonza

• Stepan Company

• ASHLAND

• Croda International PLC

• Adeka Corporation

• Akchemtech

• Alzo International INC.

• colonial chemical

• Oxiteno

• Sanyo Chemical Industries

• DOW

• Innospec



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. What is the growth rate of the surfactants market?

2. Which end-user segment accounts for the largest surfactants market share?

3. Who are the key players in the surfactants market?

4. Which regions in the surfactant industry are more appealing to vendors?

5. What are the major trends that are driving the surfactant market?

