Outlook on the Biolubricants Global Market to 2025 - by Type of Base Oil, Product Type, End-use Industry and Region

The global biolubricants market should reach $2.4 billion by 2025 from $2.0 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on bio-based end-use category, base oil, product type and region. It offers an overview of the global market for biolubricants and analyzes global market trends, considering the base year of 2019 and estimates for 2020 and 2025. Revenue forecasts for 2025 are given for each bio-lubricant type, base oil, product type, end-use and region. Estimated values are derived from manufacturers' total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market for biolubricants and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market for biolubricants.

This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the biolubricants industry with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the biolubricants industry and their areas of application.

Global markets are presented by base oil, product type and end-use industry of biolubricants, along with growth forecasts through 2025. Estimates on sales value are based on the price in the supply chain at which the biolubricants are procured by manufacturers.

Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and base oils of biolubricants. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

The presently developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of economies across the world. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments across the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.

The report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry across the world was impacted by the pandemic, and thus the biolubricants market will also be indirectly affected. The market is, however, expected to bounce back in 2021, due to the relief packages or disaster aid packages provided by various governments to boost their economies.

The report does not include separate market data for the very small base oil types and product types covered under the other categories.

A negative economic outlook has been assumed in all the regions for 2020 due to COVID-19, but a later positive economic outlook has been assumed to continue in all the regions until 2025. The growing economies are assumed to attract key companies in the market and increase consumer spending.

The Report Includes:

177 data tables and 106 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for biolubricants

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Characterization and quantification of market potential for biolubricants by end-use application, end-user, type and region

Description of biodegradable and renewable feedstock, such as vegetable oil, animal fat, and bio-based esters and discussion on major advantages of biolubricants as they are biodegradable, minimally toxic, and not bio-accumulative, and lubricants produced from these feedstocks are considered as environmentally acceptable lubricants (EAL)

Discussion on the importance of bio-lubricants products and their effect on economic activity, and analysis of recent developments, new product launches and strategic innovations within the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, or partnerships

Company profiles of major players, including Binol Biolubricants, Exxon Mobil Corp., Kluber Lubrication, Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Vickers Oil

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Challenges

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Material

Blending

Distribution

End-use Industry

Biodegradation Mechanism of Vegetable Oil

Methods of Biodegradation Mechanism

Average Selling Price Trend

Industry Outlook

GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies

Lockdowns and Economic Activity

Mining

Wind Energy

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19

Disruption in Major Industries

Chemical Industry

Metal and Mining Industry

Automotive Industry

Construction Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Base Oil

Introduction

Vegetable Oil

Chemical Structures of Vegetable Oils and Fatty Acids

Transesterification of Vegetable Oils

Epoxidation

Animal Fat

Others

Polyalkylene Glycols (PAGs)

Esters

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Introduction

Hydraulic Fluid

Metalworking Fluid

Removal Metalworking Fluid

Protecting Metalworking Fluid

Forming Metalworking Fluid

Treating Metalworking Fluid

Chainsaw Oil

Mold Release Agents

Two-Cycle Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Rust- and Corrosion-inhibited Gear Oil

Compounded Gear Oil

Extreme Pressure Gear Oil

Grease

Metallic Soap Thickeners

Non-soap Thickeners

Inorganic Thickeners

Other Thickeners

Others

Transformer Oil

Refrigeration Oil

Textile Machinery Lubricants

Chapter 7 Market by Breakdown by End-Use Industry

Introduction

Industrial

Industrial Subsegments

Commercial Transport

Consumer Automobile

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Indonesia

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Nordic Countries

Germany

Benelux

Switzerland

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Introduction

Methodology

Document Type

Trends by Year

Trends by Country

Trends by Assignee

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Major Manufacturers in the Lubricants Ecosystem

Lubricants Industry Structure

Per Capita Lubricant Demand

Market Share and Ranking Analysis of Biolubricants Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Balmer Lawrie & Co., Ltd.

Bechem Lubrication Technology Llc

Binol Biolubricants

Biona Jersin S.R.O.

BP Plc

Cargill Inc.

Chevron Corp.

Emery Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd

Eneos Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Fuchs Petrolub Se

Green Earth Technologies Inc.

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Igol Lubricants Pvt., Ltd.

Kajo Group

Kluber Lubrication

Lanopro

Magna Group

Panolin Ag

Renewable Lubricants, Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

RSC Bio Solutions Llc

Total S.A.

Vickers Oil

Companies That Participate In All Categories Of Lubricant Manufacturing

Amsoil Inc.

Avista Oil Ag

Bharat Petroleum Corp., Ltd. (Bpcl)

BP P.L.C.

Chevron Corp.

Eneos Corp.

Eni S.P.A.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Fuchs Petrolub Se

Gazprom Neft Pjsc

Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Ltd. (Hpcl)

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Indian Oil Corp., Ltd. (Iocl)

Lukoil

Petrochina Co., Ltd.

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

Pt Pertamina (Persero)

Phillips 66

Petrobras

Petroleos De Venezuela, S.A.

Pjsc Tatneft

Repsol

Rosneft

Saudi Aramco

Sinopec Lubricant Co.

Valvoline Inc.

Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms

