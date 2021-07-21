The global home water filtration market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.49% during the period 2021–2026

New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Home Water Filtration Systems Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106154/?utm_source=GNW

49% during the period 2021–2026.



The home water filtration systems market is expected to pose an absolute growth of 63.05%, with growth potential in APAC, Latin American, and the Middle East & African region in the upcoming years. The government initiatives towards health awareness are enforcing the adoption of purification and filtration systems across the residential sector.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the home water filtration market during the forecast period:

• Booming DIY Water Filters

• Rise in Awareness on Water-Borne Diseases

• Growth in Smart Water Filters

• Increasing Consumption of Packaged Drinking Water



The study considers the home water filtration systems market’s present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.



The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



MARKET SHARE & SEGMENTS

The global home water filtration market includes a detailed segmentation by product type, end-use, distribution channel, geography.



Segmentation by Product Type

• Whole House

• Under the Sink

• Countertop

• Pitchers & Dispensers

• Faucet

• Shower Mounted

• Inline



Segmentation by End-Use

• Drinking

• Cooking

• Bathing

• Laundry & Appliances



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

APAC and North America dominate the home water filtration market share. Inadequate sewage disposal mechanisms, low and ineffective public water treatment plants, and high incidence of waterborne diseases like typhoid are expected to propel the demand for filtration systems across APAC. In a highly competitive and fragmented country like China, customer needs & demands, source of distribution, and customer satisfaction are more crucial to sustain and gain a competitive edge in the upcoming years.



Segmentation by Geography

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o India

o Indonesia

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The home water filtration market is highly competitive with the presence of product innovation by several players. Some significant players dominating the market are Aquasana, Culligan, iSpring, Pentair, and APEC Water Systems. Collaborating the product with smart technology and mobile applications serve as a significant point of differentiation in the fragmented home water filtration systems market. Product penetration with customer awareness programs can be effective in growing economies for the vendors in the global market. The growth of offline water filtration systems and highly customer-friendly approaches are booming in the APAC and Latin American water purification market. Players are expected to achieve higher in the smart purifier market.



Prominent Vendors

• Aquasana

• APEC Water Systems

• iSpring Water Systems

• Culligan

• Pentair



Other Prominent Vendors

• GE Appliances

• 3M

• GHP Group

• Express Water

• Helen of Troy

• Brita

• LifeStraw

• Aquagear

• Big Berkey Water Filters

• AquaHomeGroup

• SpringWell Water Filtration Systems

• Filtersmart

• Aquafilter

• SoftPro Water Systems

• Woder

• Soma

• Waterdrop

• DuPont

• Whirlpool Corporation

• Seychelle Water Filtration

• Invigorated Water

• Crystal Quest Water and Air Filtration

• Atlas Filtri

• Water Filter Company

• Doulton Water Filter

• PureGreen

• AQUAPHOR

• Sawyer Products

• TAPP Water

• Superior Water



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the home water filtration market?

2. What are the key trends shaping the home water filtration market?

3. Which region has the highest market share in the home water filtration systems market?

4. What are the key factors driving the home water filtration market?

5. Which end-user type has the highest adoption of the home water filtration systems?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106154/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________