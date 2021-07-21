The educational toy market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.11% during the period 2020–2026

New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Educational Toys Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106153/?utm_source=GNW

11% during the period 2020–2026.



The process of quick learning among children with the help of educational toys is easier, which is expected to fuel the growth of the educational toys market across the globe. The recent trend towards Augmented Reality (AR) learning toys is likely to boost the demand for educational toys year on year. The learning toys market is witnessing an increase due to the influence of digital consumerism on the sale of learning toys.



Vendors are accepting e-commerce distribution channels to boost the profit of the market. Amazon, eBay, Tmall, and JD are some of the most prominent vendors in the online retail segment. With the rising awareness about toy safety, the authorities introduce new regulations to ensure that the materials are safe for the end-users.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the educational toy market during the forecast period:

• Rise in the Usage of Sustainable and Green Toys

• Increasing Growth of STEM Toys

• Development of Smart Toys

• Growing Demand for Inspirational and Aspirational Toys



The study considers the educational toy market’s present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



EDUCATIONAL TOYS MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global educational toys market research report includes a detailed segmentation by educational toy type, educator type, age group, distribution channel, category, geography. The rising awareness in APAC, Latin America, and Arab countries for children’s education boosts the demand for educational toys across countries such as South Korea, Brazil, India, South Africa, and others. The development of STEM toys that make learning complex concepts easy and fun is expected to boost the demand for academic toys across countries. During COVID-19, when most of the population was locked inside their homes, several vendors were working on finding ways to improve their product lines and expand their offerings in the market.



Classroom toys promote learning in a playful manner which prevents children from getting bored. The institutions are increasing the usage of board games and toys to foster regular education. This is expected to boost the demand for classroom games from various schools ranging from kindergarten to secondary schools across the countries.



The children in this age group are required to develop several social and emotional skills. Games such as kitchen sets, doctor sets, ice cream shops, mechanic tools, and others remain popular among children. These encourage physical activity and promote activeness among children. Hence, the demand for such toys is projected to support market growth in the upcoming years.



Visual merchandising plays a prominent role in boosting the offline sales of toys as it tempts the children and influences them to convince their parents to purchase them. Offline sales hold a high market share in India, Turkey, and others, where reliability on online channels and e-commerce websites is less due to the prevalence of various perceptions.



These help to improve the IQ level and knowledge base of children. The rising awareness among parents regarding the importance of quick and innovative minds thereby contributes to the growth of the indoor educational games segment. The products free from harmful toxins and environment friendly are likely to boost the demand for indoor educational toys.



Segmentation by Educational Toy Type

• Academic

• Cognitive Thinking

• Motor Skills

• Others



Segmentation by Educator Type

• Stem Activities

• Classroom Games

• After School

• Brain Breaks

• Gifted & Talented

• Lesson Plans



Segmentation by Age Group

• 3-8 Years

• 8-12 Years

• 12+ Years

• 0-3 Years



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



Segmentation by Category

• Indoor

• Outdoor



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

Most of the population in the US belongs to the age group of below 20 years, which is the major contributor towards the educational toys market. The people in this region are early adopters of any new technology that is introduced. The continuous innovation and development of new games with the latest technologies by the vendors are becoming popular among children. The US holds the highest share of 58.94% in the global market due to the increased focus on child’s education. The country has a high literacy rate, and parents focus more on enhancing their children’s critical thinking.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o China

o India

o Australia

o Japan

o South Korea

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Turkey



VENDORS LANDSCAPE

The key vendors in the global educational toys market include LEGO, Mattel, Hasbro, Vtech, Spin Master, Bandai Namco, and more. The present scenario forces vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong presence in the learning toys market. The focus is heavily shifting toward the use of eco-friendly raw materials in the manufacturing of educational toys. Vendors are expected to shift their manufacturing from plastics to recycle toys. The competition will intensify further with an increase of technological innovations worldwide.



Major Vendors

• Bandai Namco

• Hasbro

• LEGO

• Mattel

• Melissa & Doug

• Spin Master



Other Prominent Vendors

• Basic Fun

• C’Mon

• Digital Dream Labs

• Disney

• Engino.Net

• Fremont Die

• Funskool

• Goliath

• INI

• International Playthings

• Johnco

• K’Nex

• Leapfrog Enterprises

• Learning Resources

• Looney Labs

• Ludo Fact

• Mindware

• Orchard Toys

• OWI

• Paul Lamond Games

• Pegasus & Spiele

• Piatnik

• Playmobil

• Pressman Toys

• Ravensburger

• RoosterFin

• Schmidt Spiele

• Simbatoys

• Smartivity

• SmartLab

• Sphero

• Talicor

• Thames & Kosmos

• The Haywire

• The OP

• Thinkfun

• Tomy Company

• Top-Toy

• University Games

• Vtech Electronics

• Winning Moves Games

• WowWee Group Limited

• WizKids



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What is the educational toys market size?

2. What are the key factors driving the educational toys market?

3. Which segment has the largest share in the educational toys market?

4. What are the key trends shaping the learning toys market?

5. Who are the key players in the educational toys market?

