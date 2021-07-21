The data center fire detection and suppression market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.58% during the period 2021–2026

New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05997461/?utm_source=GNW

58% during the period 2021–2026.



The increasing innovations in server virtualization and the adoption of AI-based servers fuel the demand for fire and safety products. Data centers enable the continuity of digital business operations across the globe. They are significant consumers of power and comprise IT infrastructure that consists of servers and storage devices. The global data center fire detection and suppression systems market is mainly dominated by colocation providers, followed by internet and cloud service providers.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center fire detection and suppression market during the forecast period:

• Rise in Fire Breakout Due to Equipment Failure

• Growth in Hyperscale Data Center Contribute to Safety System

• Colocation Investments Boost Fire & Safety Infrastructure Procurement

• Growing Rack Power Density to Increase Demand for Advance Fire Suppression System



The study considers the data center fire detection and suppression market present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



DATA CENTER FIRE DETECTION AND SUPPRESSION MARKET: KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• In APAC, gaseous fire suppression systems dominated around 89% of the overall fire suppression market share.

• In October 2020, Honeywell introduced its Connected Life Safety Services (CLSS) - a cloud-based fire safety system, to minimize the inspection, maintenance, and reporting fire breakout in the facilities.

• In June 2021, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Frankfurt data center, the air circulation systems failed. The fire extinguishing system removed oxygen from the air preventing the staff from entering the data hall for over an hour. Such incidents promote the need for efficient fire detection and suppression systems.

• Over the past two years, there has been a surge in colocation data center investments in regions such as Morocco, Kenya, Botswana, Nigeria, Israel, Senegal, and more. The rising adoption of colocation facilities is increasing the data center fire detection and suppression market share.

• In terms of fire infrastructure, the market is estimated to witness an increase in the adoption of a gas-based fire extinguisher system with a clean agent fire extinguisher.



KEY COMPANIES & MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS

Advanced Safety System Integrators, Cannon Fire Protection, Carrier, Danfoss Group, Pro Delta Fire Safety Systems (DELTA), Encore Fire Protection, Fike, and Fireboy-Xintex are prominent vendors in the industry. Datacenter operators can include the fire detection system into the enclosure as an integrated component. Most facility operators with Tier III or IV standards prefer to install gas-based fire-control systems instead of water-based systems.



The data center fire detection and suppression market research report include in-depth coverage of the industry analysis with revenue and forecast insights for the following segments:



Deployment Location

• Technical Spaces/Room-Level

• Other Spaces/Building-Level

Fire Systems

• Fire Detection

• Fire Suppression



GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

The US is the leading data center market in the North American region. The growing demand for data centers across significant businesses boosts the US’s need for fire extinguishing systems. In 2020, around 145 facilities were identified in the region, of which over 130 facilities are in the US. Most of the facilities are equipped with gas suppression systems. For instance, FIFTEENFORTYSEVEN CRITICAL SYSTEMS REALTY’s Chicago facility is equipped with Very Early Smoke Detection Apparatus (VESDA) systems and suppression systems FM200 INERGEN fire. The data center fire detection and suppression systems market in North America is expected to reach USD 512.8 million by 2026.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Other Latin American Countries

• Western Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Netherlands

o Ireland

o Other Western European Countries

• Nordics

o Denmark

o Norway

o Sweden

o Finland & Iceland

• Central & Eastern Europe

o Russia & Czech Republic

o Poland & Austria

o Other Central & Eastern European Countries

• Middle East

o Gulf Corporation Council (GCC)

o Other Middle Eastern Countries

• Africa

o South Africa

o Kenya

o Other African Countries

• APAC

o China & Hong Kong

o Australia & New Zealand

o India

o Japan

o Rest of APAC

o Southeast Asia

Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Other Southeast Asian Countries



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The vendors are offering fire and safety solutions connected to the internet so that the systems can be handled remotely. The new entrants in the data center fire detection market capture the major share in the developing data center markets. Some of the leading vendors are involved in the research and development of new fire extinguisher agents and innovating the product to overcome the competition in the industry. The local vendors compete with global vendors in offering fire extinguishing system sub-products and accessories such as pipes, valves, and sprinklers. The fire detection and suppression systems market will face strong competition in developed and matured regions such as North America, China, Japan, and Western European countries.



Prominent Vendors

• Advanced Safety Systems Integrators

• Cannon Fire

• Carrier

• Danfoss Group

• Encore Fire Protection

• Fike

• Fireboy-Xintex (A Darley Company)

• Halma

• Hochiki Europe

• inControl Systems

• Johnson Controls

• Minimax (Viking Group)

• Pro Delta Fire Safety Systems (DELTA)

• Robert Bosch

• Securiton

• SEVO Systems

• Siemens

• Smith & Sharks India

• Stang Korea

• Sterling Safety Systems (Hyfire)

• The Chemours Company

• Torvac Solutions

• Xtralis (Honeywell)



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the data center fire detection and suppression market?

2. What is the growth rate of the data center fire detection and suppression market?

3. What are the future market opportunities for data center fire detection and suppression?

4. What factors are driving the market for data center fire detection and suppression?

5. Which region has the largest share of the data center fire detection market?

6. Who are the key players in the data center fire detection and suppression market?

