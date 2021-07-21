Outlook on the Crane Global Market to 2025 - Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Crane Market (by Type, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global crane market is forecasted to record a value of US$41.39 billion in 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.24% during the period spanning 2021-2025.

Factors such as increasing investment in construction and infrastructure, rising demand in metallurgical industries, escalating preference of rental services, upsurge in the e-commerce sector, rapid expansion of the aerospace industry and expanding urbanization would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by high investment costs and a dearth of skilled labor. A few notable trends may include surging mining activities, rapid growth of the automotive industry, an upswing in maritime activities and rising applications in power generation.

The global crane market is categorized on the basis of type and application. According to the type, the market can be split into mobile cranes, marine & port cranes and fixed cranes. The global crane market can be further bifurcated into construction, industrial application, mining and excavation, oil & gas and other applications, in terms of application.

The fastest growing regional market was Asia Pacific which is expected to dominate the market in the future accruing to growing construction activities in emerging economies, such as China, India, and the Philippines, expansion of the manufacturing sector in the region, the upgrading and expansion of existing networks and rising investments in the energy transmission and distribution (T&D) networks.

Further, disruption in the supply chain of raw materials and halted construction & manufacturing activities across the world, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in the downfall in demand for cranes in various end-use industries which eventually had a negative impact on its market growth globally.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global crane market segmented on the basis of type, application and region with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Cargotec Corporation, Konecranes PLC, Terex Corporation, Palfinger AG and The Manitowoc Company, Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Drop in Construction Activities

2.2 Reduction in Maritime Trade

2.3 Decline in Aircraft Deliveries

2.4 Decreased Copper Production



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Crane Market by Value

3.2 Global Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Crane Market by Type

3.3.1 Global Mobile Crane Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Mobile Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Mobile Crane Market by Type

3.3.4 Global All-Terrain Mobile Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Rough Terrain Mobile Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.3.6 Global Crawler Mobile Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global Truck-Mounted Mobile Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.3.8 Global Mobile Crane Market by Application

3.3.9 Global Construction Mobile Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.3.10 Global Industrial Mobile Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.3.11 Global Utility Mobile Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.3.12 Global Marine & Port Crane Market by Value

3.3.13 Global Marine & Port Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.3.14 Global Fixed Crane Market by Value

3.3.15 Global Fixed Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Crane Market by Application

3.4.1 Global Construction Crane Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Construction Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Industrial Crane Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Industrial Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Mining & Excavation Crane Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Mining & Excavation Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.4.7 Global Oil & Gas Crane Market by Value

3.4.8 Global Oil & Gas Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Crane Market by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Crane Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Crane Market Forecast by Value

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Crane Market by Value

4.2.2 North America Crane Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Crane Market by Value

4.3.2 Europe Crane Market Forecast by Value

4.4 RoW

4.4.1 RoW Crane Market by Value

4.4.2 RoW Crane Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Investment in Construction & Infrastructure

5.1.2 Rising Demand in Metallurgical Industries

5.1.3 Escalating Preference of Rental Services

5.1.4 Upsurge in E-Commerce Sector

5.1.5 Rapid Expansion of Aerospace Industry

5.1.6 Expanding Urbanization

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Surging Mining Activities

5.2.2 Rapid Growth of Automotive Industry

5.2.3 Upswing in Maritime Activities

5.2.4 Accelerating Demand from Oil Refineries

5.2.5 Rising Applications in Power Generation

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Investment Cost

5.3.2 Dearth of Skilled Labor



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

6.2 Asia Pacific Market

6.2.1 China Crane Market Share by Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Cargotec Corporation

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Konecranes PLC

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Terex Corporation

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 Palfinger AG

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Financial Overview

7.6.3 Business Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bnbega