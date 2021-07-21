English Finnish

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 21 July 2021 at 13:00 EEST

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Christoffer Häggblom

On 25 March 2021, the Annual General Meeting of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj resolved that the annual fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid in four equal instalments in Verkkokauppa.com shares either purchased from the market or alternatively by using treasury shares held by the company. In accordance with the resolution, a total of 809 shares have been transferred to Christoffer Häggblom as follows:

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Christoffer Häggblom

Position: Member of the Board

____________________________________________

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75_20210721074052_16

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-07-21

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 809 Unit price: EUR 0.00

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 809 Volume weighted average price: EUR 0.00

____________________________________________

More information:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999

