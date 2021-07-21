global anti-viral fabric market. Face masks are one of the essential items of the new normal lifestyle since 2020

New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Viral Fabric Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Products and Region Assessment - Analysis and Forecast, 2021- 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106166/?utm_source=GNW



Market Growth Drivers



• Wide-Spread Adoption and Development of Next-Generation Anti-Viral Fabric Technologies

• Advancement in the Field of Advanced Materials



Market Challenges



• Health Concerns Lead to Slow Adoption Rate of Anti-Viral Fabric in the Market



Market Opportunities



• Adoption of Anti-Viral Fabric in PPE Kits

• Adoption of Anti-Viral Fabric Technologies in Consumer and Commercial Industries

• Asia-Pacific and Japan Market Drives the Home Textiles Demand in the Market



Key Companies Profiled



SQ Group, Donear Industries Ltd., Peter England, HeiQ Materials AG, KARMAN, Hollander Sleep Products, D’Décor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Berger Paints, Polygiene, Diesel S.p.A, Bedgear, HealthGuard Corporation Pty. Ltd., Carrington Textiles Ltd, Takisada-Nagoya Co., Ltd., Ascend Performance Materials, Rudolf GmbH, Welspun, Milliken & Company



How This Report Can Add Value



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the readers in understanding the different types of anti-viral fabric products and their market potential globally. The study showcases the overall total addressable market for various products and their adoption rate for anti-viral technology during the forecast years 2021-2026.



Key questions answered in the Report



• What are the futuristic trends in this market, and how is the market expected to change over the forecast years 2021-2026?

• What are the key drivers and challenges faced by the companies that are currently working in the global anti-viral fabric market?

• How is the anti-viral fabric market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2026?

• What are the opportunities for the companies to expand their businesses in the global anti-viral fabric market?

• Which region is expected to lead the global anti-viral fabric market by 2026?

• What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in this highly competitive market?

• What is the adoption rate of anti-viral products in the global market during the forecast period 2021-2026?



Anti-Viral Fabric Market



Copper ion, silver ions, and various other chemicals were being tested for effectively killing the COVID-19 virus on the fabric within some hours of exposure. Several companies have developed new technologies which claim to kill the COVID-19 virus up to 99.9% within the time frame of thirty minutes to two hours. Several companies have been a success and have patented their technologies, passing all the tests and checks conducted by regulatory and health bodies of regions and countries. Some of the key companies involved in developing anti-viral technology fabrics are HeiQ Materials AG, Polygiene, Rudolf GmbH, and HealthGaurd Corporation Pty. Ltd.



Anti-Viral Fabric Market Industry Overview



The global anti-viral fabric market is expected to grow at a significant rate in various end-use applications with a total addressable market size of $226.92 billion in 2020. Face masks are the leading segment in the anti-viral fabric adoption rate during the forecast years, 2021-2026. Face masks account for the global total addressable market of $73.50 billion in 2020.



Market Segmentation



Anti-Viral Products Market by Product



The anti-viral fabric market has been segmented based on products, namely, face masks, bed linen and spreads, PPE, bath/toilet linen, kitchen linen, upholstery, and flooring linen.The face masks segment is estimated to dominate the global anti-viral fabric market.



Face masks are one of the essential items of the new normal lifestyle since 2020. Various companies are coming up with new anti-viral technologies using various new types of advanced materials and technologies to develop anti-viral fabrics for face masks fabrics.



Anti-Viral Products Market by Region



The regions discussed in this report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. The study showcases detailed driving factors promoting the adoption of anti-viral fabrics in the regions and an extensive list of potential market players of the regions.



Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the highest share of the global anti-viral fabric market, owing to a significant number of companies based in the region, increased spending by textiles R&D centers, and wide adoption of face masks driven by a large population factor.



The Asia-Pacific region is the largest and most prominent developer, manufacturer, and exporter of textiles across the globe. The region has the largest market share for more than 50% of the textile industry.



Key Market Players



Some of the key companies operating in the market, include SQ Group, Donear Industries Ltd., Peter England, HeiQ Materials AG, KARMAN, Hollander Sleep Products, D’décor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Berger Paints, Polygiene, Diesel S.p.A, Bedgear, HealthGuard Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Carrington Textiles Ltd., Takisada-Nagoya Co., Ltd., Ascend Performance Materials, Rudolf GmbH, Welspun, and Milliken & Company



Countries Covered

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

