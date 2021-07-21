Global Future Construction Markets Report 2021 - Emerging Technologies like AR, VR, AI, and 3D Printing have the Midas Touch for Stubbornly Analog Construction

Dublin, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Future (Construction) - Emerging Technologies have the Midas Touch for Stubbornly Analog Construction" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Emerging technologies like AR, VR, AI, and 3D printing are transforming the construction sector that has been stubbornly analog for years. The rise of technology has corresponded with an increase in demand for faster construction, improved productivity, and better quality. Enterprises are leveraging technologies to automate manual and tiresome works, as well as enhance the occupational safety of workers.



Technological advancements are helping construction companies to take control of end-to-end project delivery remotely using 3D models, IoT, and drone technologies. The report focuses on how the construction sector is leveraging emerging technologies to drive innovation and marching towards massive transformation.



Innovations: presents real-world innovation use cases and examples related to the implementation of emerging technologies by companies as well as startups in the construction sector. It casts light on how tech-enabled innovations are transforming every segment of the sector value chain.



Scope

Theme Exposure Map: presents the top themes impacting the sector over the last three years compared to other sectors.

Patent Filings Chart: displays the top ten themes in the sector with the highest number of patent filings over the last three years.

Innovation Map: key real-world innovation use cases of emerging technologies implemented by enterprises and startups in the sector.

Innovation Insights: innovation examples by each value chain segment of the sector to present key trends.

Vendor Map: represents a sample list of vendors in each use case highlighted in the report.

Reasons to Buy

No surprise that technology has been a driving force in business transformation for years, but the term 'emerging technologies' has all of the sudden became the key catalyst to drive the next wave of innovation across sectors.

The sense of urgency weighs different across different sectors, where the direct customer-facing sectors are at the forefront compared to other capital-intensive sectors. Companies in one sector can take cues from successful innovations in other sectors to either draw analogies with existing products, services and processes or transfer strategic approaches for a revolutionary transformation.

Against this backdrop, enterprises need to understand which emerging technologies are impacting their sector and how various companies are implementing them to meet various challenges. The innovation landscape report in construction, published as part of an ongoing series, covers some of the key trends, use cases, and real-world examples related to the implementation of emerging technologies across the construction sector value chain.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Sector innovation insights: overview



2. What are the key sector strategic challenges faced?



3. Which technologies are helping the sector?



4. Theme exposure map: sector benchmarking



5 Patent filings: theme benchmarking



6 Innovation map by sector value chain: key use cases

6.1 Conceptual Design

6.2 Feasibility Studies, Planning, & Permitting

6.3 Design & Engineering

6.4 Procurement

6.5 Construction

6.6 Operations & Maintenance



7 Vendor map by sector value chain: key use cases



Companies Mentioned

Autodesk

Archilyse

MuDD

Foster + Partners

Pix

Cityzenith

Vrex

Encoo

Daewoo

Multiplex

Glodon Singapore

Gamyte

Alice Technologies

Clack Construction

InEight

Delair

Tremble

ICON

Apis Cor

Fluxus

Sp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8gmmnw