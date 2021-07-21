New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific Network Security Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106080/?utm_source=GNW

7% from 2020 to 2025. Stronger demand for secure SD-WAN and secure cloud edge services solutions is becoming a new driving force for the segment, which drives greater adoption of edge security solutions, centered by FW platforms. At the same time, governments across countries continue their efforts to upgrade their security systems to tackle targeted attacks that have been soaring. Big projects for Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunications, hosting providers on private cloud, and datacenters and the refreshment lifecycle in different countries will also become important catalysts for market growth in the next 5 years. The SSL VPN segment is expected to maintain its solid growth momentum, mainly driven by the increasing need for high-performance, secure remote access that has been soaring due to work-from-home policies due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the next 1-to-2 years. The demand for standalone IDS/IPS is likely to witness a slowdown in the years to come due to the technology consolidation trend, which leads to many businesses either using IDS/IPS as a service or features on other integrated security platforms, such as UTM and NGFW. In the future, it is likely that standalone IDS/IPS projects may only take place among large businesses with complex IT infrastructure and strong priority on threat management, such as government (CERTs, entities that operate national critical infrastructure) and large banks and financial institutions.

Author: Vivien Pua

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106080/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________