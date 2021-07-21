Global Brushless DC Motor Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Ametek, Woodward and Johnson Electric Among Others

Dublin, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brushless DC Motor Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global brushless DC motor market is projected to have a compound annual growth rate of 9.17%, from US$22.859 billion in 2019 to US$42.249 billion in 2026.



The main features of the brushless DC motors that make them so demanding in the market is that it reduces the energy consumption and hence, improves the efficiency in operations. This further boosts the demand for the brushless DC motors in the market. The market of brushless DC motor is expected to drive by government policies for environment friendly vehicles, increasing demand from the automotive industry, and improving the energy efficiency. In automobile industry, the increasing demand for the facilities such as wipers, mirrors, doors, and so on, is boosting the demand and growth of the brushless DC motor market. The growth of the market can be restrained by relatively higher cost of the brushless DC motor as compared to the convention DC motors with brush. Though, the companies are working on the improvements, and have overcame this issue of cost along with the better performance abilities. In electronic vehicles and hybrid vehicles market, the brushless DC motors have the significant potential to grow in the upcoming period, because of the features of brushless DC and increasing demand for the electronic vehicles. The various applications of the brushless DC motor are another factor that is boosting the growth and demand of this market such as higher efficiency, low maintenance cost, lower rotor heat and so on.



By type, the brushless DC motor market is segmented into inner rotor and outer rotor. Inner rotor is having the significant market share and having the significant growth rate in the market. The growth of this segment is driven by the growth of the increasing developments of the industrial robots which is increasing the demand for the automation advances by the people, and ultimately boosting the demand for the inner rotor market segment. Among them, above 10000 RPM is expected to have the significant growth rate in the market, along with the substantial market share. By End-users, the market is segmented into household, automotive, manufacturing, medical devices, aerospace & transportation, and others. The medical devices are projected to have the highest potential to grow in the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the pandemic effects, which lead to increase in demand for the medical services as people have become more health conscious. Although, the automotive segment is holding up the highest share of the market, and also shows a potential to grow because of the increasing demand for the electronic vehicles



By region, the brushless DC motor market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa, where Asia Pacific is projected to have the positive potential growth in the upcoming period while holding the largest market share in the market, mainly due to industrialization and urbanization in this region. Followed by North America and Europe are having the potential growth in their regions in the future due to the increasing demand for the motorized vehicles in this region. In other regions, the demand for the brushless DC motor will be driven by the increasing demand for the environment friendly vehicles, and government initiatives to boost the sale of these vehicles.



COVID-19 Impact



The pandemic COVID-19 has adversely impacted the brushless DC motor market, as it hampered both the production and the consumption markets, where in production market, the manufacturing has been hampered due to the lockdowns, and in consumption market, the manufacturing industries' demand has reduced. Although, this pandemic has increased the demand for the medical devices creating a potential market for the medical devices. The pan-demic has affected the investments in brushless DC motor negatively as the growth of this market got impacted



Recent Developments



In 2019, Nidec has acquired the Omron Automotive Electronics to strengthen itself in the automotive sector. Toshiba has introduced various brushless DC motor products for different industries, that are automotive, air-conditioners, fans, industrial applications, and so on. Several new engineering projects based on the brushless DC motor are coming up mainly focusing on the drones and industrial robots. This creates an opportunity for the firms to come up with new innovations as this segment has the potential to grow in the upcoming time



APAC to witness lucrative growth



Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth in the brushless DC motor market in the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is driven by the industrialization, urbanization, and increasing government support for the energy efficiency by use of the renewable sources, and the environment friendly vehicles. In the region, the significant potential to grow is expected to in India, China, and Indonesia



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Brushless DC Motor Market Analysis, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Inner rotor

5.3. Outer rotor



6. Global Brushless DC Motor Market Analysis, By End-users

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Automotive

6.3. Medical devices

6.4. Aerospace & Transportation

6.5. Others



7. Global Brushless DC Motor Market Analysis, By Stator Winding

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Single Phase

7.3. Two-Phase

7.4. Three Phase



8. Global Brushless DC Motor Market Analysis, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. North America Brushless DC Motor Market Analysis, By Type

8.2.2. North America Brushless DC Motor Market Analysis, By End-users

8.2.3. North America Brushless DC Motor Market Analysis, By Stator Winding

8.2.4. By Country

8.2.4.1. United States

8.2.4.2. Canada

8.2.4.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. South America Brushless DC Motor Market Analysis, By Type

8.3.2. South America Brushless DC Motor Market Analysis, By End-users

8.3.3. South America Brushless DC Motor Market Analysis, By Stator Winding

8.3.4. By Country

8.3.4.1. Brazil

8.3.4.2. Argentina

8.3.4.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Europe Brushless DC Motor Market Analysis, By Type

8.4.2. Europe Brushless DC Motor Market Analysis, By End-users

8.4.3. Europe Brushless DC Motor Market Analysis, By Stator Winding

8.4.4. By Country

8.4.4.1. Germany

8.4.4.2. Spain

8.4.4.3. United Kingdom

8.4.4.4. France

8.4.4.5. Others

8.5. The Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Middle East and Africa Brushless DC Motor Market Analysis, By Type

8.5.2. Middle East and Africa Brushless DC Motor Market Analysis, By End-users

8.5.3. Middle East and Africa Brushless DC Motor Market Analysis, By Stator Winding

8.5.4. By Country

8.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.4.2. South Africa

8.5.4.3. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. Asia Pacific Brushless DC Motor Market Analysis, By Type

8.6.2. Asia Pacific Brushless DC Motor Market Analysis, By End-users

8.6.3. Asia Pacific Brushless DC Motor Market Analysis, By Stator Winding

8.6.4. By Country

8.6.4.1. China

8.6.4.2. Japan

8.6.4.3. South Korea

8.6.4.4. India

8.6.4.5. Others



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Ametek PDS

10.2. Allied Motion Technologies

10.3. Woodward

10.4. Maxon Motor

10.5. Mclennan

10.6. Portescap

10.7. Moog

10.8. Johnson Electric

10.9. Nidec

10.10. Buhler Motor

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6eapgg