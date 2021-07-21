Worldwide Polytetrafluoroethylene Industry to 2026 - Featuring AGC, Daikin Industries and Solvay Among Others

Dublin, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global polytetrafluoroethylene market reached a value of US$ 2.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) refers to a tough, waxy and non-flammable synthetic resin that consists of carbon and fluorine atoms. It is manufactured through the free-radical polymerization process of chloroform, fluorspar and hydrochloric acid. PTFE is usually used to give a non-stick coating to surfaces, especially cookware, such as pans and baking trays and industrial products. It is commonly available in granular, powder and micronized forms and exhibits various physical properties, including resistance to chemicals, heat, ultraviolet (UV) rays and fatigue, along with low water absorption and high electrical insulation. Owing to these benefits, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including oil and gas, chemical processing, electrical, automotive and construction.
Significant growth in the chemical and industrial processing sectors is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. PTFE is extensively utilized to manufacture industrial products, such as gaskets, vessel linings, pump interiors, rings, seals and well-drilling equipment. Furthermore, PTFE is also used for improving the overall functioning and minimizing the downtime of these machines and automotive components, thereby enhancing its utilization across industries. In line with this, PTFE also finds applications in the oil and gas exploratory activities, owing to its high resistance to harsh chemicals, acids and caustic. The growing medical industry across the globe is acting as another growth-inducing factor. There is an increasing preference among medical practitioners for various membranes and grafts manufactured using biocompatible PTFE for cardiovascular, orthopaedic, ophthalmic and dental procedures. This, along with the development of reprocessed PTFE with higher compressive strength and durability, is projected to drive the market further in the coming years.
Breakup by Form:
- Granular
- Micro Powder
- Fine Powder
- Others
Breakup by Type:
- Virgin PTFE
- Stainless Steel Filled PTFE
- Carbon Filled PTFE
- Bronze Filled PTFE
- Glass Filled PTFE
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Sheet
- Coatings
- Pipes
- Films
- Others
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Industrial & Chemical Processing
- Electrical & Electronics
- Automotive
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AGC Inc., Zhonghao Chenguang Research Institute, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dongyue Group, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, Halopolymer OJSC, Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co. Ltd, Shanghai 3F New Material Co. Ltd, Solvay SA, The 3M Company, The Chemours Company, Zhejiang Juhua Co. Ltd, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global polytetrafluoroethylene market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global polytetrafluoroethylene market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the form?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global polytetrafluoroethylene market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
