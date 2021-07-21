Worldwide Polytetrafluoroethylene Industry to 2026 - Featuring AGC, Daikin Industries and Solvay Among Others

Dublin, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polytetrafluoroethylene market reached a value of US$ 2.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) refers to a tough, waxy and non-flammable synthetic resin that consists of carbon and fluorine atoms. It is manufactured through the free-radical polymerization process of chloroform, fluorspar and hydrochloric acid. PTFE is usually used to give a non-stick coating to surfaces, especially cookware, such as pans and baking trays and industrial products. It is commonly available in granular, powder and micronized forms and exhibits various physical properties, including resistance to chemicals, heat, ultraviolet (UV) rays and fatigue, along with low water absorption and high electrical insulation. Owing to these benefits, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including oil and gas, chemical processing, electrical, automotive and construction.



Significant growth in the chemical and industrial processing sectors is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. PTFE is extensively utilized to manufacture industrial products, such as gaskets, vessel linings, pump interiors, rings, seals and well-drilling equipment. Furthermore, PTFE is also used for improving the overall functioning and minimizing the downtime of these machines and automotive components, thereby enhancing its utilization across industries. In line with this, PTFE also finds applications in the oil and gas exploratory activities, owing to its high resistance to harsh chemicals, acids and caustic. The growing medical industry across the globe is acting as another growth-inducing factor. There is an increasing preference among medical practitioners for various membranes and grafts manufactured using biocompatible PTFE for cardiovascular, orthopaedic, ophthalmic and dental procedures. This, along with the development of reprocessed PTFE with higher compressive strength and durability, is projected to drive the market further in the coming years.



Breakup by Form:

Granular

Micro Powder

Fine Powder

Others

Breakup by Type:

Virgin PTFE

Stainless Steel Filled PTFE

Carbon Filled PTFE

Bronze Filled PTFE

Glass Filled PTFE

Others

Breakup by Application:

Sheet

Coatings

Pipes

Films

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Industrial & Chemical Processing

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AGC Inc., Zhonghao Chenguang Research Institute, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dongyue Group, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, Halopolymer OJSC, Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co. Ltd, Shanghai 3F New Material Co. Ltd, Solvay SA, The 3M Company, The Chemours Company, Zhejiang Juhua Co. Ltd, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global polytetrafluoroethylene market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global polytetrafluoroethylene market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global polytetrafluoroethylene market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Form

6.1 Granular

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Micro Powder

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Fine Powder

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Virgin PTFE

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Stainless Steel Filled PTFE

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Carbon Filled PTFE

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Bronze Filled PTFE

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Glass Filled PTFE

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Sheet

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Coatings

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Pipes

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Films

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

9.1 Industrial & Chemical Processing

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Electrical & Electronics

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 AGC INC

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Zhonghao Chenguang Research Institute

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Daikin Industries Ltd.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Dongyue Group

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Halopolymer OJSC

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co. Ltd

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Shanghai 3F New Material Co. Ltd

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Solvay SA

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 The 3M Company

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 The Chemours Company

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.12 Zhejiang Juhua Co. Ltd

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6va8rp