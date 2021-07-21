The Global Electronic-Nose (e-nose) Market was valued at USD 17.8 million in 2020

New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electronic Nose Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079801/?utm_source=GNW

One such development was observed in January 2020, when researchers at the Oregon State University developed an e-nose for monitoring air quality, detecting safety threats, and diagnosing diseases by measuring gases in a patient’s breath. This is the indicative of rapid developments in the market studied, and the rate of COVID-19 spread around the world has undoubtedly opened newer opportunities.



- The demand for electronic nose technology has been positively impacted by the wave of disruptive technological advances, such as cloud, AI, and IoT. These developments have been dynamic and have enhanced computing systems, one of the significant parts of the products in the electronic nose market.

- One of the challenges facing modern medicine is the effective diagnosis of diseases through the early detection of pathogenesis or disease conditions, to facilitate the application of rapid treatments. This required to significantly reduce the need for invasive diagnostic procedures.

- The electronic nose has exciting applications in the sensorial analysis of human breath, to potentially provide quick diagnosis of many diseases. In the case of pneumonia, diseased and non-diseased patients can be diagnosed with an accuracy rate as high as 91.6%. Further, the severity of asthma has been investigated with the use of e-nose in young and older patients with mild and severe asthma.

- The increasing prominence of biomedical needs and new diagnostic discoveries, and the related shift in emphasis of R&D activities of commercial organizations that develop electronic noses in response to these social, economic, and profit-motivated pressures play a pivotal role for its use in medical applications. As a result, some companies that earlier developed electronic nose technologies for diverse industrial applications have shifted a significant share of the R&D programs toward biomedical applications.



Food and Beverage Application to Drive the Market Demand



- Electronic noses are adopted in the food industry for quality control, process monitoring, shelf-life investigation, freshness evaluation, and authenticity assessment. The technology is expected to find numerous applications in the industry, owing to the sheer number of odor-based metrics used for measuring quality, freshness, ingredients, ripeness, etc.

- Counterfeiting of food products is one of the risks relevant for distributors, retailers, producers, consumers. The flavour of various food products is one of the primary attributes of their authenticity and quality. In the case of some foods, their aroma is enough to discriminate an original product from its fraud counterpart. Thus, e-nose can be used to determine the aroma of a product.

- Researches and academics at the Fatih Sultan Mehmet University have developed a new device that incorporates AI to help stop food fraud. The device is capable of determining the authenticity of the food sold in the stalls.

- Salmonella causes around 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations, and 450 deaths in the United States each year, as stated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Food is the source for about 1 million of these illnesses. Mitigating the risk of such food-borne diseases can be costly and time-consuming for food manufacturers.

- Olfaguard, a Toronto-based start-up, is working to reduce the time it takes for food manufacturers to discover food-borne pathogens, such as E. Coli and Salmonella, in food products. The company plans to offer an e-nose that is specific-pathogen targeted and can deliver accurate high specificity results in a matter of minutes, at low cost, which can further help in preventing food poisoning.



North America Holds Significant Market Share



- The stringent regulations in North America have pushed the industries to adopt the technology, to enhance the safety of the working environment. Precautionary measures, such as the use of sensors to improve and enhance the workers’ safety in an industrial setup, are higher to avoid bans or controls on the industries.

- The proactiveness of the government and the corporate bodies for creating a safe working environment has augmented the demand for the adoption of new and innovative technology that mimics the human senses. Regulations for safety have been present in the market for a long time. For instance, in the United States, the odorisation of transported gas is regulated under the federal legislation of the US Government, 2012. All combustible gases that are transported in distribution lines are required to contain a natural or added odor that is readily detectable by a person with a normal sense of smell.

- The region is expected to witness a growing demand for the electronic nose to supplement the safety measures, in case of harmful or hazardous gas leaks. Improvements in the supportive technological infrastructure have resulted in the functionality improvement of the electronic nose and have been an augmenting factor for the positive demand in the regional market. For instance, Artificial neural network (ANN) and library of odor classification.



The electronic nose market is highly competitive and has several major players. A few of the players enjoy better market goodwill and extended geographical recognition and presence. The major players, who have a relatively prominent share in the market, are focusing on expanding their customer base across the end-user industries. Vendors that have AI and ANN capabilities or strategic partnerships with companies that have such capabilities are expected to have an improved product portfolio and profile. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and profitability. T



- April 2021 - Plasmion GMBH has partnered with LMU clinic in Munich for evaluating the SICRIT technology in the field of breath analysis. The project is aimed to explore SICRIT’s potential to identify COVID-19-related molecules directly from the breath



