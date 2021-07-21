Outlook on the Wearable Healthcare Devices Global Market to 2030 - Trend Forecasts and Growth Opportunities

Dublin, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wearable Healthcare Devices Market 2020-2030 by Device Type, Product Type, Connectivity, Application, Grade Type, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global wearable healthcare devices market will reach $93.48 billion by 2030, growing by 18.2% annually over 2020-2030 with a CAGR of 22.2% in terms of unit shipment, owing to the growing adoption of smart wearable technology, increasing adoption of mobile platforms, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing awareness and preference for preventive healthcare.



Highlighted with 84 tables and 99 figures, this 186-page report "Global Wearable Healthcare Devices Market 2020-2030 by Device Type (Diagnostic & Monitoring, Therapeutic), Product Type (Smartwatches, Monitors/Trackers, Patches), Connectivity, Application, Grade Type, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global wearable healthcare devices market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global wearable healthcare devices market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Device Type, Product Type, Connectivity, Application, Grade Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.



Based on Device Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Glucose Monitoring Devices

Sleep Monitoring Devices

Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices

Neuromonitoring Devices

Other Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Pain Management Devices

Rehabilitation Devices

Respiratory Therapy Devices

Insulin Pumps

Other Therapeutic Devices

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Smartwatches

Activity Monitors/Trackers

Smart Patches

Smart Clothing

Smart Jewelry

Smart Implantables

Other Healthcare Wearables

Based on Connectivity, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Cellular Network

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Bluetooth Technology

Wi-Fi Network

Other Connectivity Types

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

General Health & Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

Based on Grade Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Consumer-grade Devices

Clinical-grade Devices

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Pharmacies

Online Stores

Hypermarkets

Other Distribution Channels

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Device Type, Product Type, and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3L Labs

Abbott

Actofit Wearables

Apple Inc.

Atlas Wearables Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Huawei Devices Co. Ltd.

iHealth Labs Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Leapfrog Enterprises Inc.

Medtronic plc

OMRON Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Sony Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Device Type

3.1 Market Overview by Device Type

3.2 Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

3.2.1 Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

3.2.2 Glucose Monitoring Devices

3.2.3 Sleep Monitoring Devices

3.2.4 Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices

3.2.5 Neuromonitoring Devices

3.2.6 Other Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

3.3 Therapeutic Devices

3.3.1 Pain Management Devices

3.3.2 Rehabilitation Devices

3.3.3 Respiratory Therapy Devices

3.3.4 Insulin Pumps

3.3.5 Other Therapeutic Devices



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

4.1 Market Overview by Product Type

4.2 Smartwatches

4.3 Activity Monitors/Trackers

4.4 Smart Patches

4.5 Smart Clothing

4.6 Smart Jewelry

4.7 Smart Implantables

4.8 Other Healthcare Wearables



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Connectivity

5.1 Market Overview by Connectivity

5.2 Cellular Network

5.3 Near Field Communication (NFC)

5.4 Bluetooth Technology

5.5 Wi-Fi Network

5.6 Other Connectivity Types



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

6.1 Market Overview by Application

6.2 General Health & Fitness

6.3 Remote Patient Monitoring

6.4 Home Healthcare



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Grade Type

7.1 Market Overview by Grade Type

7.2 Consumer-grade Devices

7.3 Clinical-grade Devices



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel

8.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel

8.2 Pharmacies

8.3 Online Stores

8.4 Hypermarkets

8.5 Other Distribution Channels



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

9.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

9.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

9.2.1 Overview of North America Market

9.2.2 U.S.

9.2.3 Canada

9.2.4 Mexico

9.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

9.3.1 Overview of European Market

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 U.K.

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Netherlands

9.3.7 Russia

9.3.8 Rest of European Market

9.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

9.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

9.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America Market

9.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country

9.6.1 UAE

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 Israel

9.6.4 Other National Markets



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

10.3 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mbqkee