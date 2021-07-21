Universal Stainless Reports Improved Second Quarter 2021 Results

Quarter-end Backlog increases 70.6% to $98.9 million versus $58.0 million at end of Q1 2021

Q2 2021 Sales rise 4.0% sequentially to $38.5 million; Premium alloy sales are 15.3% of sales

Q2 2021 Gross margin is 5.6% of sales, highest level since Q1 2020

Q2 2021 Net loss reduced to $2.5 million, or $0.28 per diluted share; Net loss is $1.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, excluding $2.1 million (pre-tax) of fixed cost absorption charges

Q2 2021 EBITDA is $1.8 million; Adjusted EBITDA is $4.1 million

$10 million PPP term note forgiven in July 2021, to be recorded in Q3 2021

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAP) today reported net sales for the second quarter of 2021 of $38.5 million, an increase of 4.0% from $37.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, although 26.6% lower than $52.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Sales of premium alloys in the second quarter of 2021 were $5.9 million, or 15.3% of sales, compared with $7.6 million, or 20.4% of sales, in the first quarter of 2021, and $12.4 million, or 23.7% of sales, in the second quarter of 2020. The Company noted that second quarter bookings and its growing backlog reflect premium alloy volume in excess of 20%.

The Company's gross margin turned positive in the second quarter of 2021 at $2.2 million, or 5.6% of sales, compared with a loss of $0.2 million, or (0.7%) of sales in the first quarter of 2021. The gross margin included fixed cost absorption charges of $2.1 million and $2.6 million in the second and first quarters of 2021, respectively. In the second quarter of 2020, the gross margin was $1.9 million, or 3.7% of sales.

Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Oates commented: “We said in January that we expected consecutive quarterly improvement this year, with momentum building in the second half of 2021. That is now playing out as seen in our second quarter results, and with a 71% increase in backlog and record order entry.

“Second quarter sales in each of our end markets demonstrated strong quarter-over-quarter growth, with the exception of aerospace which was off 4.1% from the first quarter. Indications continue to point to demand recovery in the commercial aerospace market in the second half of 2021, especially in the fourth quarter. The recent jump in domestic airline passenger traffic, combined with the pace of new aircraft orders from major airlines and increases in aircraft build rates, strongly support that outlook and the growing confidence of our customers.

“Additional positive developments across our end markets are also driving demand. That includes a jump in new car demand and planned new model introductions as well as a pick-up in industrial manufacturing, which are benefitting our heavy equipment sales, while the bounce in oil prices and the increase in the U.S. rotary rig count are positives for the oil & gas market.

“Since the onset of the pandemic we have been laser focused on restoring our profitability by aligning spending to forecasted revenue and operating levels, reducing costs and controlling working capital. As a tangible sign of our progress, we achieved a gross margin of 5.6% in the second quarter, the highest level since the first quarter of 2020. We also benefitted from positive operating leverage on increased volume, and a firming price environment.”

Mr. Oates concluded: “We are determined to make further progress in the balance of the year and take full advantage of our recovering markets. The dedication of our team, the support of our customers and our commitment to providing critical products to our markets will make that possible.”

Quarterly and Year-to-Date Results of Operations

For the first six months of 2021, net sales totaled $75.5 million, compared with $111.0 million in the same period of 2020. Sales of premium alloys were $13.4 million, or 17.8% of sales, in the first half of 2021, compared with $20.1 million, or 18.1% of sales, in the first half of 2020.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $5.2 million, or 13.4% of sales, in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $5.2 million, or 14.1% of sales, in the first quarter of 2021, and $5.4 million, or 10.3% of sales, in the second quarter of 2020.

The net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was reduced to $2.5 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $4.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021, and a net loss of $3.3 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. For the first six months of 2021, the net loss was $7.0 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared with a net loss was $4.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2020.

The Company’s EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.8 million compared with a loss of $0.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, and EBITDA of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA was $4.1 million.

Managed working capital was $116.0 million at June 30, 2021 compared with $112.3 million at March 31, 2021, and $151.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020. The Company lowered working capital starting in 2020 in response to low activity levels caused by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its end markets. Inventory was $120.8 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021 compared with $111.6 million at the end of the 2021 first quarter, and $135.1 million at the end of the 2020 second quarter.

Backlog (before surcharges) increased 70.6% to $98.9 million at June 30, 2021 from $58.0 million at March 31, 2021 and was 37.7% higher than $71.8 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

The Company’s total debt at June 30, 2021 was $53.0 million, compared with $51.6 million at March 31, 2021, and $72.5 million at June 30, 2020. Total debt at June 30, 2021 includes a $10.0 million term note, issued on April 15, 2020 under the Paycheck Protection Program. The Company received notification of full forgiveness of the PPP term note in July 2021, which will be recorded in the third quarter.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $1.8 million, compared with $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, and $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. All capital projects in process continue on-time and according to budget, and the Company continues to expect capital expenditures in 2021 to approximate $11.0 million to support its strategic growth initiatives.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company has scheduled a conference call for today, July 21st, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss second quarter 2021 results. Those wishing to listen to the live conference call via telephone should dial 706-679-0668, passcode 1097189. A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.univstainless.com, and thereafter archived on the website through the end of the third quarter of 2021.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., established in 1994 and headquartered in Bridgeville, PA, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company's products are used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, power generation, oil and gas, and heavy equipment manufacturing. More information is available at www.univstainless.com.

Forward-Looking Information Safe Harbor

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks include, among others, the Company’s ability to maintain its relationships with its significant customers and market segments; the Company’s response to competitive factors in its industry that may adversely affect the market for finished products manufactured by the Company or its customers; the Company’s ability to compete successfully with domestic and foreign producers of specialty steel products and products fashioned from alternative materials; changes in overall demand for the Company’s products and the prices at which the Company is able to sell its products in the aerospace industry, from which a substantial amount of our sales is derived; the Company’s ability to develop, commercialize, market and sell new applications and new products; the receipt, pricing and timing of future customer orders; the impact of changes in the Company’s product mix on the Company’s profitability; the Company’s ability to maintain the availability of raw materials and operating supplies with acceptable pricing; the availability and pricing of electricity, natural gas and other sources of energy that the Company needs for the manufacturing of its products; risks related to property, plant and equipment, including the Company’s reliance on the continuing operation of critical manufacturing equipment; the Company’s success in timely concluding collective bargaining agreements and avoiding strikes or work stoppages; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key personnel; the Company’s ongoing requirement for continued compliance with laws and regulations, including applicable safety and environmental regulations; the ultimate outcome of the Company’s current and future litigation matters; the Company’s ability to meet its debt service requirements and to comply with applicable financial covenants; risks associated with conducting business with suppliers and customers in foreign countries; public health issues, including COVID-19 and its uncertain impact on our facilities and operations and our customers and suppliers and the effectiveness of the Company’s actions taken in response to these risks; risks related to acquisitions that the Company may make; the Company’s ability to protect its information technology infrastructure against service interruptions, data corruption, cyber-based attacks or network security breaches; the impact on the Company’s effective tax rates from changes in tax rules, regulations and interpretations in the United States and other countries where it does business; and the impact of various economic, credit and market risk uncertainties. Many of these factors are not within the Company’s control and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance suggested herein. Any unfavorable change in the foregoing or other factors could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Further, the Company operates in an industry sector where securities values may be volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Certain of these risks and other risks are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from the Company.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes discussions of financial measures that have not been determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These measures include earnings (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA. We include these measurements to enhance the understanding of our operating performance. We believe that EBITDA, considered along with net earnings (loss), is a relevant indicator of trends relating to cash generating activity of our operations. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effect of share-based compensation expense and noted special items such as impairments and costs or income related to special events such as periods of low activity or insurance claims. We believe that excluding these costs provides a consistent comparison of the cash generating activity of our operations. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors as they facilitate a comparison of our operating performance to other companies who also use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental operating measures. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures may not be entirely comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to potential differences among calculation methodologies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow.

[TABLES FOLLOW]









UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS, INC.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Information)

(Unaudited)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 38,502 $ 52,479 $ 75,540 $ 110,973 Cost of products sold 36,338 50,542 73,624 104,127 Gross margin 2,164 1,937 1,916 6,846 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,151 5,397 10,382 11,305 Operating loss (2,987 ) (3,460 ) (8,466 ) (4,459 ) Interest expense 436 750 930 1,646 Deferred financing amortization 56 57 112 113 Other expense (income), net 7 3 23 (14 ) Loss before income taxes (3,486 ) (4,270 ) (9,531 ) (6,204 ) Income taxes (993 ) (939 ) (2,509 ) (1,462 ) Net loss $ (2,493 ) $ (3,331 ) $ (7,022 ) $ (4,742 ) Net loss per common share - Basic $ (0.28 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.79 ) $ (0.54 ) Net loss per common share - Diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.79 ) $ (0.54 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 8,900,460 8,810,396 8,894,669 8,805,866 Diluted 8,900,460 8,810,396 8,894,669 8,805,866









MARKET SEGMENT INFORMATION Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Net Sales 2021 2020 2021 2020 Service centers $ 28,008 $ 35,010 $ 53,852 $ 77,894 Original equipment manufacturers 2,785 6,524 7,580 12,219 Rerollers 5,114 5,334 8,907 10,439 Forgers 2,282 4,676 4,494 8,576 Conversion services and other 313 935 707 1,845 Total net sales $ 38,502 $ 52,479 $ 75,540 $ 110,973 Tons shipped 7,268 8,987 14,316 19,107 MELT TYPE INFORMATION Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Net Sales 2021 2020 2021 2020 Specialty alloys $ 32,295 $ 39,102 $ 61,386 $ 89,022 Premium alloys * 5,894 12,442 13,447 20,106 Conversion services and other sales 313 935 707 1,845 Total net sales $ 38,502 $ 52,479 $ 75,540 $ 110,973 END MARKET INFORMATION ** Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Net Sales 2021 2020 2021 2020 Aerospace $ 21,318 $ 37,150 $ 43,545 $ 79,548 Power generation 1,407 2,116 2,606 4,333 Oil & gas 3,938 3,619 7,004 8,023 Heavy equipment 9,273 5,561 17,353 11,702 General industrial, conversion services and other 2,566 4,033 5,032 7,367 Total net sales $ 38,502 $ 52,479 $ 75,540 $ 110,973 * Premium alloys represent all vacuum induction melted (VIM) products. **The majority of our products are sold to service centers rather than the ultimate end market customers. The end market information in this press release is our estimate based upon our knowledge of our customers and the grade of material sold to them, which they will in-turn sell to the ultimate end market customer.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Cash $ 158 $ 164 Accounts receivable, net 21,311 18,101 Inventory, net 120,842 111,380 Other current assets 6,119 7,471 Total current assets 148,430 137,116 Property, plant and equipment, net 161,009 164,983 Other long-term assets 1,005 947 Total assets $ 310,444 $ 303,046 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 25,197 $ 12,632 Accrued employment costs 4,542 1,826 Current portion of long-term debt 2,432 16,713 Other current liabilities 963 2,722 Total current liabilities 33,134 33,893 Long-term debt, net 50,521 33,471 Deferred income taxes 3,221 5,725 Other long-term liabilities, net 4,191 4,277 Total liabilities 91,067 77,366 Stockholders’ equity 219,377 225,680 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 310,444 $ 303,046









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net loss $ (7,022 ) $ (4,742 ) Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 9,639 9,989 Deferred income tax (2,510 ) (1,443 ) Share-based compensation expense 581 834 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (3,210 ) 2,406 Inventory, net (10,288 ) 11,279 Accounts payable 12,327 (21,583 ) Accrued employment costs 2,716 1,020 Income taxes 3 230 Other (533 ) 1,593 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,703 (417 ) Investing activity: Capital expenditures (4,483 ) (7,224 ) Net cash used in investing activity (4,483 ) (7,224 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under revolving credit facility 56,093 82,680 Payments on revolving credit facility (45,972 ) (82,070 ) Proceeds from term loan facility 8,571 - Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Note - 10,000 Payments on term loan facility, finance leases, and notes (15,497 ) (2,962 ) Issuance of common stock under share-based plans 118 86 Payments of financing costs (539 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 2,774 7,734 Net (decrease) increase in cash (6 ) 93 Cash at beginning of period 164 170 Cash at end of period $ 158 $ 263





RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (2,493 ) $ (3,331 ) $ (7,022 ) $ (4,742 ) Interest expense 436 750 930 1,646 Income taxes (993 ) (939 ) (2,509 ) (1,462 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,805 4,965 9,639 9,989 EBITDA 1,755 1,445 1,038 5,431 Share-based compensation expense 272 323 581 834 Fixed cost absorption direct charge 2,096 201 4,653 201 Loss on sale of excess scrap - 354 - 354 Employee severance costs - 620 - 620 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,123 $ 2,943 $ 6,272 $ 7,440





CONTACTS: Dennis M. Oates

Chairman,

President and CEO

(412) 257-7609 June Filingeri

President

Comm-Partners LLC

(203) 972-0186



