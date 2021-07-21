Dublin, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soap and Other Detergents Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Soap and Other Detergents Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global soap and other detergents market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the soap and other detergents? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Soap and Other Detergents market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider soap and other detergents market, and compares it with other markets.

Scope

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The soap and other detergents market section of the report gives context. It compares the soap and other detergents market with other segments of the soap and other detergents market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Soap and Other Detergents Market Characteristics



3. Soap and Other Detergents Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Soap and Other Detergents



5. Soap and Other Detergents Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Soap and Other Detergents Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on the Market

5.2. Global Soap and Other Detergents Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Soap and Other Detergents Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Soap and Other Detergents Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Laundry Detergent

Soap

Dishwashing Detergent

Toothpaste

Others

6.2. Global Soap and Other Detergents Market, Segmentation by End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Body

Clothing

Others

6.3. Global Soap and Other Detergents Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Homecare Detergents

Industrial Soap and Detergent

Homecare Soaps

Other

7. Soap and Other Detergents Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Soap and Other Detergents Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Soap and Other Detergents Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Procter & Gamble

Ecolab Inc

Unilever plc

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Church & Dwight Co. Inc

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Dial

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

The Clorox Company

Lion Corp.

Johnson and Johnson

US Chemical

Ecover

FROSCH

Nafine Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Nice Group

Nafine Chemical Industry Group

Zep Inc.

The Sun Products Corporation

State Industrial Products Corporation

Akzo Nobel Spg

Oralabs

Betco Corporation

The Original Bradford Soap Works

Den-Mat Holdings

Rose Raining

Kutol Products Company

Sheffield Pharmaceuticals

James Austin Company

Piedmont Chemical Industries

Amway

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rkr9e8