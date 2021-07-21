ELEVATOR MARKS ITS 20th YEAR WITH NEW BRAND IDENTITY AND EXPANDED SERVICES

TORONTO, ON, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating 20 years, Canadian PR business ELEVATOR (Elevator Communications Inc) will launch a new brand identity, solidifying its unique approach to Public Relations, demonstrating that it is so much more than a press release.

ELEVATOR introduces the concept of “Messaging Architects” after years of building a business grounded in creating the perfect message for companies looking to more distinctly position their products and services. For ELEVATOR, it’s about crafting the right message, for the right channels, for the right audience.

“Our new brand identity is designed to incorporate our approach to PR which we liken to architecture,”explains Melanie Rego, President of ELEVATOR. “It evokes a feeling of connectivity and interaction. Building strong relationships on every level is at the crux of our business and the new logo reflects this harmonious connection; that perfect link. We are all set to showcase a story of success and to introduce our position in the market and in this world.”

To date, the majority of clients sign with ELEVATOR for its “PR” services only to realize that what they really want, and need, is a creative approach to building brand awareness. ELEVATOR’s new brand identity strengthens the company mandate to offer “Next Level PR”; starting from its strong PR foundation, ELEVATOR crafts the perfect message and chooses the right channels to amplify this message. Social media content strategy and execution, events and experiential marketing, community management, French (and recently Spanish) adaptation and paid amplification have become part of the company’s services because of ELEVATOR’s newly defined “Next Level PR” model.

The foundation of ELEVATOR’s well-established business, Public Relations, often serves to secure a consulting seat in a C-Suite. The intent is to continue building on its strong foundation, accepting every opportunity to connect with Marketing Executives to present a higher PR value proposition designed to exceed expectations.

ELEVATOR’s current client roster is made up of the following industries: travel and technology; nutraceuticals; natural skincare; hair services and products; retail; rail, alcohol; chocolate; fashion and apparel; and chemicals. Past industry experience includes: CPG, cosmetics, cannabis, home appliances and furniture; footwear and accessories. The company plans to pursue pharma, a bigger play in lifestyle/health, and real estate among others.

“July 20th marked our twenty-year milestone and I simply cannot contain the excitement of what’s to come! I’m part of a management team and overall team that play such an important role in helping our clients, local and international, grow, through Next Level PR”, says Rego.

Currently with offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal, the company is considering additional markets as part of its five-year growth strategy. For more information, visit www.elevatorinc.com or Instagram @elevatorinc.

About ELEVATOR

