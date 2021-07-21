CURO Accelerates Momentum in First Quarter of 2021

OTTAWA and EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURO Compensation Limited (CURO), an industry leader in total compensation and pay equity technology, today reported significant growth for the first quarter of its FY 2021-22, driven by new clients, partnerships and enhanced product offerings.



New Client & Industry Partnerships

In the last three months, CURO welcomed several new clients. Those companies now leveraging on CURO Compensation Management include Lever, Pitcher Partners, RealSelf and Sandfire Resources, while those utilizing CURO Pay Equity technology include American National Insurance, Care Inc., LNER and Medtronic.

CURO recently acquired its largest Pay Equity client to date, a multinational organization with more than 140,000 employees worldwide, and signed a multi-year licensing agreement with Independent Compensation Advisors (ICA) – a US network of reward consulting companies. The company also expanded its relationships with AT Kearney, Dentons, Maitland and Programmed Group.

The ongoing interest in CURO’s software solutions led the company to triple the ACV of CURO Pay Equity from the end of March through June and secure the G2 Highest User Adoption badge for Summer 2021. Additionally, CURO noted an increase in the number of clients adopting both solutions as these employers build sustainable pay equity frameworks that integrate pay equity outcomes into regular compensation reviews, ensuring that pay fairness becomes part of their day-to-day agenda and focus.

Company co-founder and CEO Gerry O’Neill commented, “Coming off of 2020 and moving into the current fiscal year, more and more employers have recognized the need to rethink their approach to compensation, with a particular focus on matters of pay equity. With the pandemic starting to recede, CURO’s solutions are helping these organizations strengthen and rebuild while ensuring pay transparency, equity and compliance.”

Product Enhancements

During this period, CURO launched a series of new product enhancements, with updates to CURO Compensation Management involving improvements to the letter status report, a new screen for the configuration of all external links and notifications and system component upgrades. With regard to CURO Pay Equity, the company introduced improved reporting functionality, configurable role- and permission-based access rights and the implementation of Single Sign-On.

“With compensation complexity increasing, we continue to innovate our solutions in line with our clients’ needs, market and industry changes and increased data security standards,” said O’Neill. “We believe that compensation management and decision-making should be controlled, transparent and equitable, and it’s clear from growth and momentum over the last quarter that employers of choice agree.”

To learn more about how CURO helps align employee compensation with business success, visit https://curocomp.com.

About CURO Compensation

CURO Compensation (CURO) is an award-winning industry leader in total compensation management and pay equity technology. Empowering companies to maximize their talent investments, CURO helps employers make fair and appropriate compensation decisions based on real-time data. With CURO, employers can manage compensation processes with confidence, align employee pay with business success, analyze pay gaps and demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging across their workforce.