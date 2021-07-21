HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Brings Back Popular Partnership Summit This Fall

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The upcoming Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition®, today shared details about the return of its HR Technology Partnership Summit, scheduled for September 27 – 28, 2021, at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The Partnership Summit will take place ahead of the annual conference, helping attendees maximize their time leading up to the world’s largest HR Technology expo.



Over two days, the Partnership Summit will offer the meeting space and technology needed to arrange one-on-one meetings with current or potential partners effortlessly. To facilitate partnering discussions, registered attendees will receive a list of HR tech service providers a few weeks prior to the Partnership Summit, allowing them to send meeting requests through the conference’s scheduling platform. Accepted requests will turn into face-to-face meetings at the event, helping to grow existing and create new partnerships and strategic alliances.

In addition, the Partnership Summit agenda will feature content sessions on a variety of partnership-related topics, including:

Optimizing Direct and Indirect Sales

Managing Cooperation in the Complex HR Technology Ecosystem

Legal Pitfalls and Preparation for Partnering

1+1+1=5, Realizing the True Potential of An Acquisition Strategy

HR Tech Transformation, and How Successful Companies Architect Their HR Ecosystem



“Partnerships and strategic alliances offer a myriad of benefits to the participating businesses. Through our HR Technology Partnership Summit, we’re helping attendees forge those relationships in-person, with the bonus of learning more about today’s market landscape from industry insiders, analysts and partnership experts,” shared Rebecca McKenna, Vice President, Global Events and Publisher at LRP Media Group. “It’s the perfect opportunity to connect or even re-connect with like-minded organizations.”

Registration for HR Technology Partnership Summit is open. There is no cost for exhibitors of the 2021 HR Technology Conference and a small fee of $150 for others. For additional information, visit https://www.hrtechconference.com/partnership_summit.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference® is the world’s leading event on HR technology, covering all the latest trends. From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey.

HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world’s largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as startups. For more information, visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com.