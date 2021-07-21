PFMG Solar Announces Name Change to Luminace

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFMG Solar is now part of Luminace, one of the largest fully integrated decarbonization-as-a-service solution providers in North America for commercial, industrial and public sector customers. Luminace, the North American distributed energy business of Brookfield Renewable, today announced the completion of the rebranding of PFMG Solar to reinforce its mission of empowering the zero-emissions future by sponsoring accessible, reliable and renewable distributed energy infrastructure.



Luminace manages a decarbonization-as-a-service platform totaling over 2,000 megawatts of operating and under development distributed generation facilities across 28 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. It is one of the largest providers of distributed solar and energy storage, and benefits from a partnership with a leading energy services company to provide energy efficiency retrofits and upgrades to customers, positioning Luminace as a one-stop-shop of decarbonization-as-a-service solutions.

PFMG Solar, based in Huntington Beach, CA, is a known entity in Southern California, trusted for its ability to develop high quality, cost effective solar power and storage systems for large school districts, government agencies and other public sector customers. Over the past 10 years, PFMG Solar has developed approximately 150 megawatts of Southern California projects.

“While our name has changed, our team and our commitment to providing Southern California public agency customers with top tier customer support remain the same,” said Valerie Hannah, CEO of Luminace. “Luminace expands upon PFMG Solar’s offerings of on- and off-site solar power facilities with a broad suite of turnkey decarbonization-as-a-service solutions including energy storage systems and energy efficiency upgrades and retrofits at no upfront cost to customers, underpinned by strong finance and development capabilities.”

About Luminace

Luminace is one of the largest fully integrated decarbonization-as-a-service providers in North America, sponsoring accessible, reliable and renewable energy infrastructure to empower the zero-emissions future. Luminace serves more than 400 customers in the educational, commercial, industrial, utility and municipal sectors and has over 1,100 megawatts of distributed energy resources spanning 28 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. Our offerings include on- and off-site solar, energy storage and energy efficiency upgrades and retrofits. Luminace is a Brookfield Renewable company. Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms.

Contact information:



Meaghan Gorski (714) 465-4905 meaghan.gorski@luminace.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “will”, “expected”, “intend”, “potential”, or variations of such words and phrases. Although Brookfield Renewable and Luminace believe that such forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, no assurance is given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information as such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Brookfield Renewable or Luminace to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Except as required by law, Brookfield Renewable and Luminace do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5306f613-4100-45d8-bf9e-c6ff5e7b2640