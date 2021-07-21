Ducks Unlimited Canada joins forces with Government of Quebec and TC Energy to conserve wetlands with outstanding biodiversity on Sainte-Thérèse Island

English French

QUEBEC CITY, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is finalizing a major project to conserve a series of wetlands totalling 14 hectares located on Sainte-Thérèse Island in the heart of the St. Lawrence River, near the town of Varennes. This project, conducted on a Government of Quebec property with high ecological value, was initiated through a financial contribution of $200,000 from the Ministry of Forests, Wildlife, and Parks (MFFP) and a $50,000 contribution from TC Energy.



A network of quality habitats

The Sainte-Thérèse Island project was designed to upgrade the water level control facilities which were originally built in the early 1980s and had reached the end of their useful life. DUC took the opportunity to build two spawning sites for turtles. This includes the map turtle, a species found in the area and designated as vulnerable under Quebec's Act Respecting Threatened or Vulnerable Species.

Located in a 131-hectare protected area consisting of ponds and wildlands, the main pond, which has been upgraded, is part of an impressive network of quality habitats for wildlife and plants. Remarkable biodiversity exists, making the island a sanctuary for the handful of islanders who live there. The island is home to gadwalls, green-winged teal, northern shovelers, black terns, swamp sparrows and bobolinks.

“Sainte-Thérèse Island is one of the very few places restored and protected from urban development on the outskirts of Montreal," says Sébastien Rioux, DUC’s director of provincial operations in Quebec. “Through the work carried out over the past year, we will maintain the quality of the wildlife habitats, of course, but also the variety of extraordinary landscapes that can be seen there. It is a priceless legacy for our society as a whole.”

When private enterprise gets involved in environmental conservation

In 2017, when DUC approached TC Energy for financial assistance to bring this conservation project to fruition, the response was swift. The company demonstrated how important the conservation of quality wetlands is to the organization. It joined forces with the MFFP and DUC to maintain this valuable environmental asset.

Quotes

“The Ministry is pleased to rely on Ducks Unlimited Canada’s expertise and on the support of engaged companies like TC Energy to protect our wetlands. The restored facilities on Sainte-Thérèse Island will protect its ecosystems and ensure quality habitat for wildlife, which is perfectly consistent with MFFP’s mission. I therefore celebrate the efforts of all these stakeholders who are collectively committed to wildlife and its habitats.”

Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks

“TC Energy's collaboration with Ducks Unlimited Canada and MFFP is a fine example of a partnership that helps preserve the quality of the environment. For Ducks Unlimited Canada, all these partnerships are valuable because they are necessary to achieve a mission that can truly enhance Quebec's ability to conserve areas of exceptional richness in terms of biodiversity.”

Sébastien Rioux, Quebec director of provincial operations, Ducks Unlimited Canada

“Sustainability is not something new to us; rather, it’s a continuous evolution of our principled approach to creating enduring economic and societal value while protecting the planet. Our partnership with Ducks Unlimited Canada to support this ecologically significant wetland in Quebec is part of our long-standing commitment to protecting ecologically sensitive landscapes and restoring important wildlife habitats in the communities we call home.”

Patrick Keys, Chief Sustainability Officer, TC Energy

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is a leader in wetland conservation. As a registered charity, DUC works with government, industry, non-profit organizations and landowners to conserve wetlands that are vital to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. For more information: www.ducks.ca.

TC Energy is a vital part of everyday life — delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens — we’re there. Guided by our core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our 7,500 people make a positive difference in the communities where we operate across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. For more information: www.tcenergy.com.

