Luminace, a Leading Provider of Decarbonization-as-a-Service Solutions in North America, Announces Brand Launch

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luminace, the North American decarbonization-as-a-service platform of Brookfield Renewable and one of the largest fully integrated providers of distributed energy solutions to commercial, industrial and public sector customers, today announced the completion of its rebranding to reinforce its mission of empowering the zero-emissions future by sponsoring accessible, reliable and renewable distributed energy infrastructure.

Luminace manages a decarbonization-as-a-service platform totaling over 2,000 megawatts of operating and under development distributed generation facilities across 28 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. It is one of the largest providers of distributed solar and energy storage, and benefits from a partnership with a leading energy services company to provide energy efficiency retrofits and upgrades to customers, positioning Luminace as a one-stop-shop for decarbonization-as-a-service solutions.

“The Luminace brand reinforces our focus on the customer as their demand for a one-stop-shop of solutions to manage increasingly complex energy needs continues to rise,” said Valerie Hannah, CEO of Luminace. “This brand launch reflects our market-leading decarbonization-as-a-service platform and ability to offer bundled distributed solar, storage and energy efficiency solutions at no upfront cost to our customers.”

About Luminace



Luminace is one of the largest fully integrated decarbonization-as-a-service providers in North America, sponsoring accessible, reliable and renewable energy infrastructure to empower the zero-emissions future. Luminace serves more than 400 customers in the educational, commercial, industrial, utility and municipal sectors and has over 1,100 megawatts of distributed energy resources spanning 28 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. Our offerings include on- and off-site solar, energy storage and energy efficiency upgrades and retrofits. Luminace is a Brookfield Renewable company. Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms.

