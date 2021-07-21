Former Abbott Laboratories Executives Join Else Nutrition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, is pleased to announce two strategic additions to the Company’s executive team:



Mr. Simeon Saunders as VP Global Medical Marketing and Scientific Affairs

The Company has hired Mr. Simeon Saunders as VP Global Medical Marketing and Scientific Affairs.

In this capacity, Mr. Saunders will lead the company’s global medical marketing, clinical and regulatory affairs worldwide, to enhance Else’s global expansion in those areas.

Mr. Saunders joined the health care industry after graduating from university, gaining 35 years of commercial experience spanning primary care, specialist pharmaceuticals, and nutritional products in both reimbursed and out of pocket channels (including infant formula, medical nutrition, out of pocket adult supplements, and sports nutrition).

Throughout his career, he held roles of increasing responsibility within sales, marketing, country and general management, and sat on the board of a powder and aseptic liquid manufacturing plant.

Simeon spent 25 years at Abbott Laboratories, where his final role was Divisional Vice President, Abbott Nutrition, for the Europe, Middle East, & Africa (EMEA) Area, before establishing an independent consultancy in 2018.

Mr. Mike Glick, GM and VP Else North America

In this capacity, Mr. Glick will lead the U.S. subsidiary expansion, mainly in medical marketing retail and operations. Mike will also be responsible for the business operations as they expand into Canada. Mike joins Else from a VC-backed healthcare start-up called OFFOR Health where he was the Chief Growth Officer, tripling revenue and team size while helping the business earn Series A funding and it’s first Inc 5000 award.

Mike was previously with a Silicon Valley start-up called Before Brands where he was VP Sales and Marketing for SpoonfulOne, a product to help protect children from developing food allergies. There he led new product launches, digital marketing and E-commerce, along with building and managing a medical salesforce calling on Pediatricians.

Before that, Mike spent 10+ years with Abbott Nutrition in various Commercial roles in the US and Internationally. As senior director pediatric nutrition within Abbott, he worked mainly in the Pediatric nutrition space on brands like NeoSure, Similac, PediaSure, and Pedialyte.

“We are extremely delighted by the addition of Mike and Simeon to the Company. With decades of experience in infant nutrition, they are precisely what is needed to move forward into the next phase of Growth,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

