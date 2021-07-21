American Oncology Network Names James Gilmore Chief Pharmacy & Procurement Officer

Fort Myers, Fla., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a high-growth medical oncology provider with a focus on supporting the long-term viability of cancer treatment in community-based settings, recently announced the appointment of James Gilmore, PharmD, as the organization’s Chief Pharmacy & Procurement Officer.

“We are pleased to announce James Gilmore as AON’s new Chief Pharmacy & Procurement Officer,” said Todd Schonherz, AON CEO. “He has close to 30 years of experience and brings a vast knowledge of oncology pharmaceuticals and drug contracting expertise to AON. We look forward to his contributions to the organization in expanding the network’s ability to benefit from strategic pharmaceutical purchasing opportunities and pharmacy growth.”

Prior to joining AON, Gilmore served as Executive Vice President at Georgia Cancer Specialists in Atlanta, Georgia overseeing clinical, pharmacy, research, and imaging operations, as well as financial and strategic planning for 26 outpatient oncology clinics and two retail pharmacies and managing over 500 employees.

During his tenure at Georgia Cancer Specialists, Gilmore increased growth in drug budget tenfold, developed a data mining program resulting in the generation of a seven-figure annual revenue stream, and helped to more than double the size of the practice. He also oversaw the development of numerous new service lines including echocardiography, CT/PET, hematopathology laboratory services, and interventional radiology. Under his leadership and guidance, Georgia Cancer Specialists was one of the first practices in the country to integrate retail pharmacy services.

After earning his PharmD degree from Mercer University Southern School of Pharmacy, Gilmore received advanced clinical training from Georgia Baptist Medical Center in Atlanta. He began his career as a clinical pharmacist then transitioned into oncology program administration, as well as managing large clinical research, imaging and data mining programs.

Heavily involved in national oncology and pharmacy organizations, Gilmore is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Georgia Society of Clinical Oncology, National Community Oncology Dispensing Association, Inc.’s (NCODA) Executive Counsel, ION’s SON Advisory Panel and Precision Medicine Advisory Panel, and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He is a reviewer for Community Oncology and Advances in Therapy, and has co-authored over 65 published articles, abstracts, and book chapters.

AON Board Member and Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman added: “James is a seasoned pharmacy leader, and we are thrilled to have him on board to leverage his insight and strength in analytics for better operational and strategic decisions. Faced with increasing pressure to better manage costs and improve patient outcomes, his experience is a value add to our network and our physicians to improve margins that can be re-invested in providing better care for those who are in need.”

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 102 physicians and 68 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 17 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

