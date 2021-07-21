Dublin, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marketing Research and Analysis Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Marketing Research and Analysis Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global marketing research and analysis services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the marketing research and analysis services ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Marketing Research and Analysis Service market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider marketing research and analysis services market, and compares it with other markets.

Scope

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The marketing research and analysis services market section of the report gives context. It compares the marketing research and analysis services market with other segments of the marketing research and analysis services market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Marketing Research and Analysis Services Market Characteristics



3. Marketing Research and Analysis Services Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Marketing Research and Analysis Services



5. Marketing Research and Analysis Services Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Marketing Research and Analysis Services Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on the Market

5.2. Global Marketing Research and Analysis Services Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Marketing Research and Analysis Services Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Marketing Research and Analysis Services Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Quantitative

Qualitative

Primary

Secondary

6.2. Global Marketing Research and Analysis Services Market, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

IT Services

Manufacturing

Financial Services

Construction

Healthcare

Others

7. Marketing Research and Analysis Services Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Marketing Research and Analysis Services Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Marketing Research and Analysis Services Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Nielsen

Kantar

Ipsos

GfK

Westat Inc.

Gartner

Intage Inc

Information Resources Inc. (IRI)

Mintel

Market Xcel Data Matrix Private Limited

Majestic MRSS

Forrester Research

ORC International Inc.

RNB Research

Dynata

IQVIA

