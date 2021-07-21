Dublin, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forest Products Trucking Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Forest Products Trucking Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global forest products trucking market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the forest products trucking ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Forest Products Trucking market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider forest products trucking market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The forest products trucking market section of the report gives context. It compares the forest products trucking market with other segments of the forest products trucking market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Forest Products Trucking Market Characteristics



3. Forest Products Trucking Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Forest Products Trucking



5. Forest Products Trucking Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Forest Products Trucking Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on the Market

5.2. Global Forest Products Trucking Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Forest Products Trucking Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Forest Products Trucking Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Log transport

Chip transport

6.2. Global Forest Products Trucking Market, Segmentation by Size, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Heavy Trucks

Medium Trucks

Light Trucks

7. Forest Products Trucking Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Forest Products Trucking Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Forest Products Trucking Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

GoodLogistics

Timber Products Company

Fr. Meyer's Sohn (GmbH & Co.) KG

JB Hunt Transport Services

Knight Transportation

CRST International

Leavitt's Freight Service

