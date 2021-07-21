Aurora Spine Corporation to Attend Third Annual American Society of Pain & Neuroscience Conference

- As part of conference, Aurora to host a hands-on Training Lab -



CARLSBAD, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced it will be participating in the Third Annual ASPN Conference sponsored by The American Society of Pain & Neuroscience (ASPN) to be held July 22-25 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Aurora will be located at Table 21.



To kick off the first full day of the conference (July 22nd), Aurora will be sponsoring an offsite breakfast symposium and hands-on training lab with 19 confirmed lab stations. The full day event will include hands-on training for several pain procedures and minimally invasive spinal surgery, including: SI Joint Fusion, Percutaneous Lumbar Decompression (Direct and Indirect) and Intralaminar Spinal Fusion. Course directors will be: Steven M. Falowski, MD, FAANS, Jason E. Pope, MD, Natalie H. Strand, MD and Harry P. Sukumaran, MD.

In addition, on July 23rd, Aurora Spine will be hosting a breakfast and product theater along with two other companies to exclusively display and explain its pain products to attendees. To see additional information on the conference, click HERE.

Mr. Trent Northcutt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Spine, stated, “We are very excited to be participating in this year’s ASPN Conference, which is our first in-person industry conference since the Covid-19 pandemic began. We have partnered with ASPN by sponsoring sessions to have surgeons learn about Aurora’s products, and participate in hands-on training using our products. We have found such hands-on events to be a wonderful way to get physicians and surgeons to learn about Aurora’s products and begin to implement them within their practices. The conference is also very timely for us to be meeting with physicians and surgeons, especially as we embark on developing and releasing several proprietary products in the coming quarters.”

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant and pain markets through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Aurora Spine is an emerging growth company focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant and pain care markets through a series of screwless, innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

