The North America Food Safety Testing market was valued at USD 5,382.51 million in 2020 and is projected to record a CAGR 5.39% during the forecast period (2021-2026

Thus, in 2021, United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken a new approach to food safety, leveraging technology and other tools to create a safer and more digital, traceable food system.



Over the long term, food safety is a global concern and cannot be ignored by consumers. As a result of which, regulations mandating food safety tests, for tracing elements and inspecting the microbiological quality, have been implemented at each and every level of the administrative framework in different countries.



The concerns over bacterial pathogens have prompted companies, like Eurofins, to expand their chemical and microbiological analysis in the country. The presence of local players has resulted in an intense competition, particularly in microbial testing. However, they lack on the infrastructural front for comprehensive microbiological analysis.



Key Market Trends

Growing Consumer Interest in Food Safety and Quality



The rising number of foodborne disease outbreaks, adulteration cases, and toxicity have increased the threat to food safety. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) has reported that every year, one in 10 people fall sick due to foodborne illness, particularly children aged 5 years or under are at high risk. With the rising disease incidences and awareness about foodborne diseases, the current food safety testing market is shifting toward rapid culture-independent molecular or microbiological tests. Growing consumer interest in food quality has propelled high technological advancements, thereby, driving the food safety testing market in developed countries. Enhanced surveillance and detection methods have contributed to the growth of food safety testing scenarios, specifically in developed countries, such as the United States.



United States holds Largest Market Share



The growth of food safety testing is primarily driven by the roll-out and implementation of stringent food safety regulations, such as a zero-tolerance policy for Listeria contamination. Microbial testing dominates the United States market, followed by GMO testing. The USDA’s stringent regulatory norms have forced the food processors to comply with the regulations, which continues to drive the market. The food industries are profoundly impacted by the new Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) rules, as consumers are demanding greater transparency regarding food safety. Allergens testing has recently gained prominence amidst tightening regulatory oversight; the label claim declaration for allergens has prompted food manufacturers to conduct their testing and get appropriate certifications. Companies, such as Eurofins, have developed FDA-recommended DNA bar code tests for species identifications, which is gaining prominence in the US market.



Competitive Landscape

The North America food safety testing market is dominated by players, like Eurofins SGS Group, BUREAU VERITAS, INTERTEK, and ALS Limited, and Eurofins holds the dominant position in the market, followed by SGS. Eurofins, being one of the market leaders, provides a wide range of analytical services for the testing of raw materials and finished products. The company provides microbiological testing of food product residues, contaminant analysis, shelf life testing, and other services. An increase in the outbreak of foodborne illness, leading to increased demand for nutritious and healthy food products, is pushing the revenue generation in the food safety testing market.



