APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. Launches Updated Rooster Essentials Web Site, “The Go-To eCommerce Grooming Shop for Men”

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the “Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions is pleased to announce the launch of its updated Rooster Essentials (“Rooster”) web site, the Company’s one-stop eCommerce shop for the finest selection of men’s grooming products.



The sleeker, easier-to-navigate portal provides visitors with enhanced user flow and a more efficient shopping cart and check out experience. In addition, the site now has direct ties with Google and Facebook shopping engines, as well as enhanced analytics which helps ensure the website is best positioned to engage users and grow revenue.

“We wanted to improve the platform for the user experience, and I think we did just that. By revamping the user interface and design of the product pages and category layout, as well as an easier user flow-through shopping experience, we allow our customers to efficiently navigate the site and check-out process. Equally important is our advanced analytic and marketing capabilities. Growing our user base and revenue is a top priority,” stated Matt Reid, APPlife CEO.

Rooster Essentials allows men of all ages to choose from a list of over 200 specially curated products. With Rooster’s auto-delivery option, users can schedule the products they need to automatically arrive when they need them. This unique service eliminates the worry about personal grooming and daily use needs by allowing members to select their favorite products, upgrade to premium brands and create their own personal schedule for delivery.

Users will be able to shop like they are using any typical eCommerce platform to buy what they need as they need it, or they can choose auto-delivery frequencies that fit their specific use needs. As an example, users can request their preferred products like shampoo, soap, deodorant, and toothpaste arrive monthly, and razor blades, shaving cream and specific skin and hair care product to arrive every other month, while requesting that a new toothbrush and razor handle appear in their box every six months. Subscribers can also add to their delivery at any time - complete care at the user’s custom control and schedule.

Rooster’s goal is to make sure you always have everything you need to look, feel, and smell your best.

“The essentials you need, when you need them.”

In celebration of its new look, Rooster is offering free shipping on all orders over $30.00. Start scheduling delivery of your essentials today, visit Rooster Essentials.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that uses digital technology to create and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com.

Current APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. e-commerce solutions:

Rooster Essentials – The “Go To” eCommerce grooming shop for men. Bringing daily essentials to your doorstep.

B2BCHX - Background check a Chinese company. Easy due diligence. Prevent fraud or scams.

OfficeHop - A global sharing model platform for short-term rentals of office and meeting rooms began beta testing in May 2021 and will be commercially available over the summer.

Global Hemp Services - APPlife is the lead investor in this eCommerce platform that offers hemp related products such as hemp building materials, insulation, personal use items and carbon credits. Currently in beta and expected to launch full commercial operations in July 2021.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies, and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, acquisitions, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.