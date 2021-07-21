The Global Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Testing Market is expected to grow by $ 265.55 million during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period

New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Testing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06105454/?utm_source=GNW

55 million during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Our report on the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for frequent diagnostic testing among the aging population and the rise in toxicology testing in the food industry. In addition, the growing need for frequent diagnostic testing among the aging population is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals and diagnostic centers

• Research laboratories

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increase in chronic diseasesas one of the prime reasons driving the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market covers the following areas:

• Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market sizing

• Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market forecast

• Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market vendors that include Abcam Plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06105454/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________